View from Above: Free Tom Brady? It's good business

The arbitrator's decision this past week to reduce the suspension of Dallas Cowboy defensive end Greg Hardy from 10 games to four was largely met with surprise, especially since his original suspension came from his involvement in a criminal case. You can make an argument, perhaps, that the arbitrator merely corrected an overreaction with Hardy's original suspension of 10 games by the Commissioner, if only because Mr. Goodell underreacted to several other notable bad boys who graced us all with their stupidity in the past year.

Those bad boys have given the NFL a very public black eye. Putting TB12 in this same category not only doesn't make sense, it is downright villainous in return. The entire "deflategate" saga appears to be a story based on nothing more than supposition, innuendo and scientific miscalculation. We'll probably never know what really happened. Do we need to know? No, but we've gone beyond that now. Deflategate happened because someone, somewhere, decided the Patriots and TB12 needed to "pay" for their success.

That much is beginning to add up. Even the Wells Report could not definitively come to a conclusion, instead settling for a "more probable than not" verdict that was read with an approving eye in 31 other NFL markets around the country, the real truth of the matter-be-damned. In this regard, it was $5 million well spent, if you're asking teams and fans from outside of New England.

It was especially well spent, because it helped to create a storyline that kept pro football on the front pages of newspapers and websites and at the top of TV and radio sports reports and talk shows during what used to be a natural period of downtime.

The WWE wishes it had writers as talented as those who put this charade together. If the Oakland Raiders' Al Davis were still with us, he'd be silver-and-black with envy at Brady and the Patriots' present predicament.

So, call us all cheaters, swindlers and classless, clueless homers who can't see the forest for the trees. That's the byproduct from this fiasco, and the league that has been given nothing but championship-caliber play and dynastic, historical, memorable moments and storylines on the field has chosen to create another fictional feature for its fandom to consider.

They want us to be the bad guys. Replace the tri-corner on Pat Patriot's head with the black hat of an outlaw. Whether Brady ultimately wins or loses his appeal, the Patriots will still be the hated, as well as the hunted. Is the league about fair play and competition, or creating storylines and fictitious accusations bent on besmirching us all? The TB12 decision may tell us all we need to know.

Do the right thing, Mr. Commissioner, and Free Tom Brady. It's for your own good, and business will no doubt be better than ever. Besides, I happen to look good in black.

