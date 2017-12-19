View from Above: Patriots' break, Steelers' mistake part of bigger NFL problems

But really, the late 69-yard catch-and-run from Juju Smith-Schuster should have ended it for the Patriots, the defense victimized by bad spacing and missed tackles. Nine of the ten longest plays gained by Pittsburgh came on either 3rd down, or with eight yards or more to go for a first down.

Pittsburgh also ran for 143 yards on 31 rushes, 117 of those belonging to Le'Veon Bell. It's not like they didn't know what was coming, but New England was largely unable to do much about the run game. Until the defense received the biggest assist of all, coming from Pittsburgh's play-calling department.

Get off the field

The Steelers finished 10-for-16 on 3rd down conversions, for a solid 63% success rate. And still lost the game.

However most importantly, they were oh-for-their-last-three, which had everything to do with the Patriots holding an advantage at the end. Still, if not for a couple of questionable choices from the Steelers' sideline and huddle, as the Pats have seen previously (thanks, Seattle), it's quite possible we're talking about a completely different story today.

Like why can't the defense get off the field after 3rd downs? Pittsburgh also ruled on time of possession, holding the ball 35 minutes to New England's 25. Sure, you're down a few regulars, and the Steelers probably have the best offense in the game, at least outside of New England.

But that's also playing with fire, scarecrow.

The maddening, middling middle

Again, some real issues within the linebacking corps for the Patriots, as the Steelers routinely pounded away with the run and intermediate passing game.

Elandon Roberts appeared to be a half-step (or more) late in the gaps against the run, and in coverage for most of the game. When he recognized what seemed to be coming, well, he overshot himself into the gap on Le'Veon Bell's TD run in the 3rd quarter.

Kyle Van Noy's absence with a calf injury didn't help matters, and for a position as thin as the linebacking corps is right now for New England (along with David Harris and Erik Lee), duct tape and baling wire seems to be a requisite part of the equipment bag on the sidelines.

There's not much else keeping this group together.

Crashing the NFL ownership party

The sexual harassment spotlight has exposed much in the past few days and weeks in many public ways, bringing bad (and even illegal) behavior some unwanted - but needed - attention.

It hit the NFL this past week with Sports Illustrated's report on workplace misconduct inside the Carolina Panthers' organization. The league is now conducting its own investigation into any potential wrong-doing, so it comes as a bit of an eyebrow-raiser that Panthers' founder and owner Jerry Richardson is throwing in the towel.