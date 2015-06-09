View from Above: Patriots should learn a lesson from Spikes' latest strike

File this one under Some People Just Never Learn.

How else can anyone explain Brandon Spikes' latest appearance in the headlines, and subsequent dismissal from the roster? Casting aspersions of any actual innocence or guilt won't be done here, because all of the facts aren't yet available. Of course, who knows when that will be, and it is likely charges of some kind will be filed in this case. But however this story unfolds, the Patriots already have all of the information they need.

He's guilty. But what exactly is he guilty of? Poor Judgment? Poor Driving? Poor Decision-Making? Here's what we know:

In the wee hours of this past Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police found a car registered in his name abandoned on I-495 in Foxboro.

At approximately the same time as his vehicle reportedly hit a deer (3:30 am), three people in another car reported they were rear-ended by a car they never got a look at.

There were no dead deer in the area of the abandoned vehicle.

Seemingly obvious conclusions can be made from the relatively benign facts listed above. And of course, until we get Spikes' side of the story and/or evidence that proves otherwise, the complete picture here won't be fully painted. Maybe he has a good case or excuse, maybe he doesn't? At the very least, Spikes appears guilty of being a poor decision-maker, if not a poor Patriot. And when you consider his track record, dating back to his rookie season in New England, it becomes easier to see why his now-former new/old team has decided to bail on his abilities as a football player.

After his second-round selection by the Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft, Spikes almost immediately opened his personal Pandora's Box; in December, he was suspended four games for violation of the league's substance abuse policy, reportedly for something not allowed within his personal medication for treatment of ADHD. Injuries, which are a part of the game, caused him some difficulty over the next couple of seasons. So did his outspoken activities within social media. With the team preparing for the playoffs in 2014, he was placed on injured reserve after showing up late for practice.

Spikes' ability on the field wasn't worth the trouble caused off of it. He wasn't re-signed in the off-season, and instead played last year in Buffalo. He was looking for work when the Patriots called this spring. His often inflammatory commentary via social media, which may or may not have anything to do with his actual behavior or actions, certainly must cause some hesitation from outside when someone judges character. Even so, Spikes returned to the Patriots with a second chance in May after taking shots at his former employers while working elsewhere.

No matter - this is a business, and any differences between the parties were apparently put aside for the common good, which is winning football games. The Patriots had a need. He was a Patriot again, he knew the system, and the system knew him.

Which is exactly why he's now gone, again. The system - the organization - knows it can't afford to keep Brandon Spikes employed, especially with the way the current climate has chilled itself around New England's recent controversial headlines.

Spikes had professed in several media circles over the past few weeks to being a "changed" man since his first go-round in Foxboro five years ago. With the team needing his football abilities on the field, many hoped he was right about that, and the team literally banked on it.

The problem, however, is that some people just never learn - the Patriot Way, or any other way. It's good to see the Patriots finally have.

When looking back on an incredible run during a Super Bowl season, there's a single performance that really stands out among many good ones.

Jonas Gray's 201-yard rushing day against the Indianapolis Colts in November was the perfect confluence of situations coming together at just the right time, against the right team at the right moment. Gray was motivated as a former practice-squad player, the oft-maligned and criticized line was motivated, and the game plan was solid against an opponent that could not slow anyone down that day.

As you may recall, only Gray could slow himself down after his Sports Illustrated cover-worthy performance. Reportedly over-sleeping and showing up late for subsequent duty the following week put him in a doghouse that he was never completely able to vacate - he rushed for only 84 yards the rest of the season, and was not active for the Super Bowl game against Seattle.