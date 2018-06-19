View from Above: TB12 gets an assist from Oprah

And yet, Oprah Winfrey's ability to draw us in, to bring us a little closer to the people and personalities she speaks with is one of the reasons she's universally admired, if not loved, by millions. We feel comfortable with Oprah. She speaks our language, she's relatable.

Some people believe she'd make a good presidential candidate, to which she has already said 'no thanks.' Smart woman.

If you're Tom Brady, continuing the process of setting yourself and your personal brand up for life-after-football - really, now - who better to help you with that process than Oprah? Sitting for an interview with the "brand" and icon that is Oprah Winfrey is akin to mining gold. It's the gift that, if done well and received well, can keep on giving for as long as one needs.

Dare we say that an Oprah sit-down, Franklin Roosevelt-like fireside chat is the key to legitimacy and believability (or marketability?) in America today?

TB12 must believe so. In case you missed it (and not many did, apparently), Brady sat down for a made-for-TV interview with the one-and-only Oprah, which aired on her Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) this past Sunday. Smart man.

Among the items up for discussion between the two, a couple of thoughts struck here as particularly poignant. One, is Brady's expanding role as a father. And two, how his job as a parent plays into the coming inevitability that the end of his football career is viewable on the horizon.

"In some ways, this year was easier for me than it has been in the past, and it's not that I don't want to win the same," Brady told Winfrey. "There's other important things in my life."

Before you scream "NO! Say it ain't so, Tom!" consider what this really means. If you are a parent, you already know what it means. In several ways, it's heart-warming to see children and family take a priority role in life, even if that life has been all about winning championships for the past two decades.

It's a natural progression. But it doesn't have to mean that competition or having competitive desire is now kaput. It's just that, priorities change. And of course, with that comes the realization that nothing lasts forever whether you're on the TB12 Method or not.

"I think about it more now than I used to," Brady told Winfrey about the dreaded "R" word, retirement. He does turn 41 in August, after all. "I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later."

But that doesn't mean it's all over today, either. "As long as I'm still loving it. As long as I'm loving the training and preparation, and willing to make the commitment," Brady also said in the interview. But the 'parent trap' has also ensnared his non-work emotions, too.

"I think what I've alluded to a lot in the docuseries (Tom vs. Time) was there's other things happening in my life, too," Brady said. "I do have kids that I love, and I don't want to be a dad that's not there driving my kids to their games."

Okay. Nothing here we didn't really already know, even if we don't want to admit it. It's good and inevitable all at once. It's a natural progression. It's kinda cool, even.

He also hasn't completely given up on the football-thing yet, either. So, don't panic.