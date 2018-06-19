 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 18 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 23 - 11:55 AM

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Photos: Patriots Center David Andrews Receives Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Patriots Unfiltered: Takeaways from Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Presser, Evaluating the Draft QBs, Potential Trades

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Patriots Catch-22: Top 10 Mock Drafts, Michael Penix Visit with NE, Top 50 Big Board

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Photos: Patriots First Round Picks from the Past 20 Years

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Photos: Patriots Begin Second Week of Phase One Offseason Workouts

Patriots Unfiltered: Spotlighting the QB Draft Class, Jayden Daniels Unconventional Playing Style, WR Landscape

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Meet the 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

View from Above: TB12 gets an assist from Oprah

Brady's Oprah-time strategy...and JR says there's no time like downtime, if that time is good time...

Jun 19, 2018 at 11:38 AM
20180619_ViewFromAbove_2500x1406

What do we make of this?

Nothing earth-shattering there, really.  Nothing out of the ordinary.  A conversation, apparently, between two icons in their respective fields of endeavor that brought us nothing we didn't already know.  

If you've been paying attention, of course.

And yet, Oprah Winfrey's ability to draw us in, to bring us a little closer to the people and personalities she speaks with is one of the reasons she's universally admired, if not loved, by millions. We feel comfortable with Oprah. She speaks our language, she's relatable.

Some people believe she'd make a good presidential candidate, to which she has already said 'no thanks.' Smart woman.

If you're Tom Brady, continuing the process of setting yourself and your personal brand up for life-after-football - really, now - who better to help you with that process than Oprah? Sitting for an interview with the "brand" and icon that is Oprah Winfrey is akin to mining gold. It's the gift that, if done well and received well, can keep on giving for as long as one needs.

Dare we say that an Oprah sit-down, Franklin Roosevelt-like fireside chat is the key to legitimacy and believability (or marketability?) in America today?

TB12 must believe so. In case you missed it (and not many did, apparently), Brady sat down for a made-for-TV interview with the one-and-only Oprah, which aired on her Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) this past Sunday. Smart man.

Among the items up for discussion between the two, a couple of thoughts struck here as particularly poignant. One, is Brady's expanding role as a father. And two, how his job as a parent plays into the coming inevitability that the end of his football career is viewable on the horizon.

"In some ways, this year was easier for me than it has been in the past, and it's not that I don't want to win the same," Brady told Winfrey. "There's other important things in my life."

Before you scream "NO! Say it ain't so, Tom!" consider what this really means. If you are a parent, you already know what it means. In several ways, it's heart-warming to see children and family take a priority role in life, even if that life has been all about winning championships for the past two decades.

It's a natural progression. But it doesn't have to mean that competition or having competitive desire is now kaput. It's just that, priorities change. And of course, with that comes the realization that nothing lasts forever whether you're on the TB12 Method or not.

"I think about it more now than I used to," Brady told Winfrey about the dreaded "R" word, retirement. He does turn 41 in August, after all. "I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later."

But that doesn't mean it's all over today, either. "As long as I'm still loving it. As long as I'm loving the training and preparation, and willing to make the commitment," Brady also said in the interview. But the 'parent trap' has also ensnared his non-work emotions, too.

"I think what I've alluded to a lot in the docuseries (Tom vs. Time) was there's other things happening in my life, too," Brady said. "I do have kids that I love, and I don't want to be a dad that's not there driving my kids to their games."

Okay. Nothing here we didn't really already know, even if we don't want to admit it. It's good and inevitable all at once. It's a natural progression. It's kinda cool, even.

He also hasn't completely given up on the football-thing yet, either. So, don't panic.

"I still feel like there's still more to be accomplished," Brady told Oprah. "I still feel like I can be better, be a percentage better. I've played a long time. It's not like you go, 'hey man, I'm going to become something different.' No, I am what I am. I know my strengths. I've improved on some of the weaknesses. And I still think I want to go out there and compete and play with a bunch of 22-year-olds. It's still a lot of fun."

For however long the TB12 "brand" means excellence at quarterback, or having a chance to win championships, or being the best at what you do - that's great. But nothing that's great can last forever. So how do you extend your life, your brand to what comes next?

How do you become great at something else?

By moving onto the next challenge. Parenthood. Business. Life its ownself.

And, by having a chat with Oprah.

Dreaded downtime

It's here. Time to face up to the fact that the next five weeks-or-so represent the quietest time on the NFL calendar. No football in the sports headlines?

I don't like it, and you probably don't either. But to quote someone we know, 'it is what it is.'

Consider for a moment, however, that while you and I might not like the downtime from the NFL, there are others who will enjoy every second of it.

And they're the ones who count the most, or perhaps can use it the most. For the right reasons, of course. Or, at least the coaches hope it's for the right reasons.

Often in today's game, when players are not around the daily structure of a football work schedule, they're left to their own devices. You'd like to think maturity might kick in if they decide to deviate from the norm of what they know, but you'd be fooling yourself.

This doesn't mean all boys go off "to be boys," but it does mean young men with time on their hands and the financial resources to go along with that time can be, uh, indecisive or impulsive when it comes to making decisions. If you're honest with yourself, you know you see this every year at about this time.

The stories come out. Headlines are made for the wrong reasons. Some laugh it off, if only because it doesn't affect them or their team. But don't kid yourself. Unacceptable behavior affects all of us, those of us who love football the way we do.

So, enjoy your downtime. Watch another sport, go play one, take a vacation or maybe read a book? Recharge your batteries for the long haul. We'll still be here when you get back.

And hopefully, everyone else will be, too. Quiet. Rested. Fully recharged, and ready to go again.

With no new headlines.

John Rooke, an author and award-winning broadcaster, is entering his 26th season as the Patriots' stadium voice. Currently serving in several media capacities - which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio - Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for more than 30 years and is a member of the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame and RI's Words Unlimited Hall of Fame.

Related Content

news

View from Above: The time to begin again has arrived

The season is here, even if only in pre-preseason form…Gostkowski's return…and JR says an opener against the Browns would be must-see TV…
news

View from Above: The case for a Parcells Hall call

John Rooke makes the case for Bill Parcells to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame and gives a glimpse inside the nomination process.
news

View from Above: New rules, but are we April fools?

The new rule on reviewing pass interference isn't all it's cracked up to be. It might actually lead to more trouble ahead...
news

View from Above: Perhaps we'll be 'Gronked' again?

We've all been Gronked, and we may yet be again...plus JR says new rules may rule the day at the NFL owners' meetings...
news

View from Above: Don't get too frenzied over free agency

Frenzy? Never fear, Patriots are clear...Coach Scar's impact...and JR says going out on top just got new meaning...
news

View from Above: Making sense out of pure nonsense

It's the silly season, for a few days at least…Patriot priorities are in place…and JR says the Raiders' sideshow is just getting started…
news

View from Above: Uneasy are the feelings at this time of year

Take the Combine with a grain of salt...the real work has already started...and JR says to be ready for new names to come, and familiar names to go...
news

View from Above: The NFL Combine, a dear friend leaves us too soon

Men in tights doesn't titillate the senses and a good one leaves us too soon.
news

View from Above: To sign, to tag, and equality for all

The Kaepernick question…to tag or not to tag…and JR says the NBA is looking to football, and the Patriots, as examples of winning through equality…
news

View from Above: Patriots producing their own 'Miami moments'

The 1972 Miami Dolphins were the first to accomplish two historical markers, but JR says they're now the last in one significant way…
news

View from Above: Getting defensive about America's nightmare 

Getting defensive…nitpicking is our nature…and JR says the Pats make a case for being the best, ever…
news

View from Above: Still Here - and the meaning behind the mantras

Still Here…Do Your Job…No Days Off? JR says there's actual meaning behind those catch-phrases… 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/18

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski Announces Gronk Playground | Patriots Off the Field

New England Patriots tight end and Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski visits the Boston Athletic Association banquet to discuss the plans for his new playground that is being built along the Charles River. The goal of the playground is to give them a chance to have experiences like the ones he was able to have when he was younger.

Eliot Wolf 4/18: "We feel good about where we are"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar, Chris Cassidy, and Matisse Baumann as they discuss the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft and which fit best with the Patriots.

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Check out the latest NFL mock draft from Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar which features the selection of Drake Maye and a trade that gains New England two first round picks. Tyler Guyton, Adonai Mitchell and more top prospects land with the Patriots in the latest 2024 mock draft.

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Brian Hoyer, looking back at his career with the Patriots and around the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising