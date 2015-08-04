View from Above: The Butler tries to do it, again

The Butler's story is straight from fairytale-land, complete with undrafted free agent status, coming from a small school (Division II West Alabama) and basically claiming one of the last spots on the pre-camp roster a year ago. What a difference one year can make.

Now, with the departure of four cornerbacks who played with him and in front of him in 2014, Butler has an opportunity to do it all over again and be "the man." But this time, he's a marked man before he ever gets started.

"I know what to expect, so it's (going to be) fun," Butler told the media after training camp opened last week. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity, but we will see how things turn out. Got to put the work in first, you've got to earn your spot and earn the coaches' trust and your teammates' trust, so that's what I've got to do to get to that point."

As his work load begins to get burdensome, and the glare of the spotlight on a big-game hero begins to beat on the back of his neck like the summer sun, there have been subtle reminders along the way that the road to starter-status (if not stardom) will have its bumps. There was the Bill Belichick-mandated holdout from on field practices during OTA's. And this past weekend, Julian Edelman and Aaron Dobson provided not-so-subtle practice reminders that even heroes can be beaten on any given down.

Another line from another famous Bill (as in Shakespeare) comes to mind. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

"I'm not the only player," Butler reasoned, when considering his marked-man status. "One year gives you good experience, so you know more things and can do things better. I'm looking forward to it."

Patriot fans are undoubtedly looking forward to it, too. Butler will be given every opportunity to earn marked-man status in the secondary, and the expectations will be higher for him to produce, based on recent history. Is that unfair?