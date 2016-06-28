 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Fri Feb 02 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 06 - 11:55 AM

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 1/30: Conference Championships Recap, Senior Bowl Updates, Offseason Hot Topics

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

View from Above: Training Camp Countdown - 5 Spots under the Scope

Not a quiet time for the O-Line...Manning's rooting interests...and JR says Megatron is done. Or is he?

Jun 28, 2016 at 02:43 AM
80x80-john-rooke-headshot-2015_0.png
John Rooke

View from Above

It's quiet time.

But that doesn't mean it's all fun, games and vacations right now for the New England Patriots. The foundation for any future success in 2016 may have already been put in place through the draft, OTA's and mini-camp, but the away-time over the next five weeks also signals the real start of the "calm-before-the-storm." 

It's coming, like a growing storm on the horizon, and it will be here before we know it. For 22-plus weeks, we'll be enveloped by pro football's trials and tribulations, by the - pardon the cliche - thrill of victory and agony of defeat. Living with every moment along the way, which includes all of the injuries and game plan adjustments, is also part of the routine. 

But have you truly "bought in" to the 2016 Patriots? We're not talking about exulting in victory or agonizing over a loss. When you buy-in, you're supporting the team and team decisions made along the way. Can you be a true fan, however, without the buy-in?

The beauty of being a fan of pro football, or a Patriots' fan especially, is that you don't need the total buy-in to be supportive. Sure, you can go along with everything that is said and done, but a New Englander's inherent right to question the decision-making process goes as far back as, well, the Revolutionary War. 

Our right to ask why, or how, is a part of our very nature. Questioning authority has always been the highest form of true Patriotism. Over the next five weeks leading up to the start of training camp, we'll examine five areas on this Patriot team that have surely been scrutinized already, and undoubtedly will continue to be watched closely by all fans, the media, and the staff - all of us.

Let's get ready. Quiet time isn't really quiet time. We've got questions, and we're in search of answers. It's almost go time.

The Offensive Line

You can make the argument that the offensive line was, at times last season, downright offensive. But it was the situation the line was put into, through injury and attrition, that had more to do with their play than with their on-field effort.

ap_tom_brady.jpg
Scott Boehm/ap

Make no mistake here, however - the offensive line needs to have a bounce-back year for this team to go where it wants to go. In performance, in attitude, in results. Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, even Jacoby Brissett - whoever is under center - will need to be upright in order to stay healthy. And effective.

In 14 full seasons, Brady's relative jersey-cleanliness has been a big factor in his on-field success. You can't make some of the decisions, or the throws he's made, or had the results he's had lying on the turf. The bottom line number in 2015 was 38 sacks allowed, the 3rd most in his 14 full seasons. He's not getting any younger, and no matter when he's able to take the field in 2016, keeping Brady available and able should be in direct proportion to any Patriots' on-field success.

Those sacks don't even bring QB pressures into play, and oftentimes pressures are more important for the defense in forcing a quarterback to throw early, or off target. Success on the line this season will start with Dante Scarnecchia's return as the OL coach, after stepping away into a brief coaching "retirement" for a couple of years. 

Familiarity usually breeds success. But so does talent. Coach Scar knows this, and keeping tackles Nate Solder and Sebastian Vollmer healthy enough to play at a high level is equally important. When injuries do occur (and they WILL happen, don't ya' know) it's also important for the line to have sufficient depth so absences are minimized. 

Early in training camp, it will be a focal point for the offense to develop this depth, with current back-up tackles LaAdrian Waddle, Marcus Cannon and Cameron Fleming getting reps as Solder and Vollmer work their way back into playing shape coming from injuries last season. 

At the guard positions, consistency will be the expected improvement from 2nd year pros Shaq Mason and Tre Jackson, as well as 4th year pro Josh Kline, and Jonathan Cooper was brought in to add experience to the effort. Rookies Joe Thuney and Ted Karras will receive every opportunity to work into this mix, and to be ready when the call for "next man up" goes out.

The center spot, arguably the most important on the offensive line, appears to be in good shape with Bryan Stork and David Andrews. Andrews' 11 starts last season due to Stork's injuries, while never envisioned previously, could turn out to pay huge dividends. As an undrafted rookie free agent last year, Andrews' development was one of the true bright spots for an otherwise darker-than-usual year in the trenches.

"It's very competitive," Andrews told PFW's Erik Scalavino in early June. "Everyone's out there working, trying to get better. I'm just here competing, doing what I can to help the team, whatever aspect that is. If my number's called, I'll be ready to go."

That's precisely what the Patriots are looking for, from everyone on the offensive line.

Still to come leading up to the start of training camp - QB, WR, DL, CB 

Peyton's rooting interests

ap_peyton_manning.jpg
Eric Lars Bakke/ap

And for his next trick, former Broncos and Colts' QB Peyton Manning will become a cheerleader for any one of a half-dozen different signal-callers this next season.

Strangely enough, none of them are named Tom Brady.

"I kinda look forward to this year being a fan of a lot of teams, people that I have connections with," Manning told reporters last week. "I'll be pulling for Brock (Osweiler, in Houston). Of course I'm going to be a huge New York Giants fan, but I'll be pulling for the Broncos and the Colts. I'll be pulling for Adam Gase and Jim Caldwell, the head coach of the Lions. Coaches and players I've played with and competed with. Being a free agent, if you will, this year, to be able to pull for a lot of teams.

It was that last comment that raised a few eyebrows, intimating (perhaps) that total retirement hasn't yet become a part of his personal game plan. But when pressed a bit further, Manning did offer some pretty fair analysis prior to his appearance at a passing camp last weekend.

"Either you retire or you don't, you can't a little bit retire," he said. "That's one thing you kinda do, is stop throwing. I still will participate and work on the kids' five-step drop and three-step drop, and I love answering questions."

So Peyton, how come no mention of TB12 in your upcoming viewing plans for the season? 

Maybe old habits, and rivalries, never completely go away?

Dream On

ap_calvin_johnson_2.jpg
Paul Spinelli/ap

If you've dreamed that happy dream, the one that has former Detroit wide receiver Calvin "Megatron" Johnson someday lining up with the "Flying Elvis" on the side of his helmet...snap out of it.

It ain't happening, kids.

Wearing a splint on an injured finger last week during his football camp in Michigan, Johnson has finally spoken out about his decision to walk away from the NFL and the Lions after last season.

"I know everybody wants to know why I retired, but it's more so I put a lot into the game and it's taken a lot out of me and that's where I'm at right now," Johnson told reporters after his camp concluded over the weekend. "I'm not getting into the specifics of the things that it (football) has taken away, but it definitely feels good, I guess I could say for myself, to spend more time around my family, my son, just got married.

"Things are going good right now."

Things are going good, because he isn't hurt. Johnson caught 731 passes for 11,619 yards and 83 TD's over nine NFL seasons, playing no fewer than 13 games in any year. Much of that time, banged up and bruised, he played on for a team that desperately needed his presence on the field.

He says - it was his body, nothing else, that made him decide to hang up his cleats.

"I wouldn't just quit because we were losing," Johnson said, "just my body, man, I was tired of it. I was fed up. Had enough."

But as long as we're dreaming, what happens after healing his psyche AND his body over the course of this next year? "I'm not coming back," Johnson said. "You ain't gotta worry about that."

Playing for one of Vince Lombardi's trophies, however, might alter the course of that thinking. After all, winning a Super Bowl is the stuff dreams are made of, isn't it?

John Rooke is an author and award-winning broadcaster, and has completed 23 seasons as the Patriots' stadium voice. Currently serving in several media capacities - which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio - Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for 27 seasons and is a member of the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Will the former Browns offensive coordinator take the Patriots offense in a different direction under head coach Jerod Mayo?
news

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

The Patriots officially added three new coordinators to the fold, mixing some old and new to the mix.
news

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Franchise greats take you through Jerod Mayo's path from standout linebacker to head coach of the New England Patriots. 
news

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director spoke to Patriots.com about the collaborative scouting process heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

With the Patriots likely in the quarterback market this offseason, here are the quarterbacks who helped their draft stock at the Senior Bowl. 
news

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Taking a look at players who helped their stocks from a Patriots perspective at Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday. 
news

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Tom Brady is excited to see his former Patriots teammate take over as head coach in New England.
news

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

Jerod Mayo is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to searching for a new offensive coordinator.
news

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is reportedly wasting no time bringing in candidates to round out his coaching staff.
news

New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

Re-live the Patriots thrilling 2003 championship season with a new podcast featuring new interviews and all the sounds that defined New England's second Super Bowl.
news

Analysis: Top Patriots-Related Storylines at the Senior Bowl

With Patriots.com heading down to Mobile, here are the top Patriots storylines we'll be monitoring at this year's Senior Bowl. 
news

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are staying in-house for their next defensive coordinator.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

We check in with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Quarterback Highlights

A look at the quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Brown on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown talks with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Tom Brady on Pat McAfee Show on Jerod Mayo: "He'll do a great job"

Tom Brady joined ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 30 to discuss how he thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo will do with the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising