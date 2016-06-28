View from Above: Training Camp Countdown - 5 Spots under the Scope

Make no mistake here, however - the offensive line needs to have a bounce-back year for this team to go where it wants to go. In performance, in attitude, in results. Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, even Jacoby Brissett - whoever is under center - will need to be upright in order to stay healthy. And effective.

In 14 full seasons, Brady's relative jersey-cleanliness has been a big factor in his on-field success. You can't make some of the decisions, or the throws he's made, or had the results he's had lying on the turf. The bottom line number in 2015 was 38 sacks allowed, the 3rd most in his 14 full seasons. He's not getting any younger, and no matter when he's able to take the field in 2016, keeping Brady available and able should be in direct proportion to any Patriots' on-field success.

Those sacks don't even bring QB pressures into play, and oftentimes pressures are more important for the defense in forcing a quarterback to throw early, or off target. Success on the line this season will start with Dante Scarnecchia's return as the OL coach, after stepping away into a brief coaching "retirement" for a couple of years.

Familiarity usually breeds success. But so does talent. Coach Scar knows this, and keeping tackles Nate Solder and Sebastian Vollmer healthy enough to play at a high level is equally important. When injuries do occur (and they WILL happen, don't ya' know) it's also important for the line to have sufficient depth so absences are minimized.

Early in training camp, it will be a focal point for the offense to develop this depth, with current back-up tackles LaAdrian Waddle, Marcus Cannon and Cameron Fleming getting reps as Solder and Vollmer work their way back into playing shape coming from injuries last season.

At the guard positions, consistency will be the expected improvement from 2nd year pros Shaq Mason and Tre Jackson, as well as 4th year pro Josh Kline, and Jonathan Cooper was brought in to add experience to the effort. Rookies Joe Thuney and Ted Karras will receive every opportunity to work into this mix, and to be ready when the call for "next man up" goes out.

The center spot, arguably the most important on the offensive line, appears to be in good shape with Bryan Stork and David Andrews. Andrews' 11 starts last season due to Stork's injuries, while never envisioned previously, could turn out to pay huge dividends. As an undrafted rookie free agent last year, Andrews' development was one of the true bright spots for an otherwise darker-than-usual year in the trenches.

"It's very competitive," Andrews told PFW's Erik Scalavino in early June. "Everyone's out there working, trying to get better. I'm just here competing, doing what I can to help the team, whatever aspect that is. If my number's called, I'll be ready to go."

That's precisely what the Patriots are looking for, from everyone on the offensive line.

Still to come leading up to the start of training camp - QB, WR, DL, CB