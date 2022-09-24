Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 23 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 25 - 10:40 AM

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Sep 24, 2022 at 05:38 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

If you could create a nose tackle in a lab to anchor Bill Belichick's run defense, well, the Patriots didn't have to because that create-a-player would be Vince Wilfork.

After 11 decorated seasons in New England, the two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler was enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame in a tremendous ceremony on Saturday.

Along with Tom Brady, Wilfork is the only dynasty-era Patriot to win a Super Bowl in Dynasty 1.0 (2004) and 2.0 (2014). As an immovable object in the middle of the defense, Wilfork ate blockers, collapsed pockets, and made athletic plays highlighted by three career interceptions that weren't normal for a 330-pound defensive lineman.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved Wilfork up and down the line of scrimmage as he wasn't solely a nose tackle, and his teammates benefited from having an automatic double-team on Wilfork that allowed the rest of the defense to fly around.

"He may not have had many stats, but the only reason anybody else on the field had stats is because he was out there," Patriots Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia said in a video that will now play in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

With former teammates and thousands of fans gathering outside the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium, an emotional Wilfork spoke about his life journey and his career with the Patriots.

Although football was on the mind for most, Wilfork's late mother and father were on his as he donned the red jacket. The Pats Hall of Famer's parents tragically died within six months of each other while he was attending and playing football at the University of Miami.

"As a player, I never really thought about being a Hall of Famer. My goal was always playing football, a game I love, but to understand who I am, you have to understand my journey," Wilfork said.

Wilfork explained how his parents' death initially caused him to quit football, but his defensive line coach at Miami convinced him to return to the field and continue his career.

When the Patriots selected Wilfork in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, the Pats legend found more than a professional football team in New England's organization and fan base.

"The more I thought about it, the more I came to my senses, and I picked my career back up. Fast forward, I get drafted with the first pick. I came to New England, one of the best decisions RKK ever made. But at the same time, I was still missing my mother and father."

"I can't tell you how many times I left the practice field or left the game torn up inside. I get a chance to walk past my teammates and have their families, you know, their mom, their dad, their brother, their sisters, and wives, and I'm hurting inside because I don't have my mother and father here to enjoy this life with me."

"When you look at who I am as a person, what I've accomplished, you guys are not just fans to me. You are my family. I worked hard my whole life. I had the greatest teammates ever, the greatest fans, the greatest owner ever, and the greatest coach ever. I want to thank everyone. Everyone is my family," Wilfork said.

Before the festivities wrapped up, the last surprise guest was Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"As great of a player as he was, and he was great, he's even greater as a person and a leader. When they do the captains for the Patriots Hall of Fame, he should be up there," Belichick said of Wilfork. "Vince was also that guy that when he said something, you could hear a pin drop. Nobody else was talking. Nobody else was giving any rebuttal. Nobody else was saying anything other than, 'yes sir, Vince, we are behind you. Let's go.' And he always led us down the right path."

"I would just like to personally thank you for what you have done for me. Your leadership, your competitiveness, your team attitude, and your physical and mental toughness. Thank you for all you've done for me, my family, and this organization. You are truly not only a Hall of Famer, but you're one of the captains of this Hall of Fame team," Belichick concluded.

The Patriots welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's season-opener, and Wilfork will be honored at halftime. Along with arguably the best game of his career coming against Baltimore in the 2011 AFC Championship Game, Patriots chairman, owner, and CEO Robert Kraft reminded those in attendance that there's a deeper Ravens connection with Wilfork.

As Kraft explained, the Patriots traded their first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft to the Ravens for a 2003 second-round and 2004 first-round draft choice. The Ravens selected quarterback Kyle Boller in 2003, while the Patriots chose Vince Wilfork out of the University of Miami with Baltimore's original draft choice at 21st overall in the 2004 draft.

On the eve of another showdown with those very Ravens, Wilfork was inducted into Patriots immortality.

Related Content

news

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

The Patriots (+3) will take the field at Gillette Stadium for the first time this season as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 3 showdown.

news

Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Questionable for Sunday's Home-Opener vs. Ravens

How will the Patriots replace Meyers and Dugger if they can't play on Sunday?

news

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

On the verge of entering the Patriots Hall of Fame, Vince Wilfork's influence still echoes through the meeting rooms and fields in Foxborough.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

The Patriots are feeling better about themselves coming off last week's win in Pittsburgh, but now Bill Belichick's defense will face its toughest test at quarterback.

news

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

The Patriots quarterback explained why he likes run-pass options on Wednesday.

news

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Could the Patriots turn to an old friend to back up Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn with Herron Vegas bound?

news

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Wilfork, Harrison, Revis among modern-era nominees for Hall of Fame.

news

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

The Patriots punter took advantage of a Steelers error in Sunday's win.

news

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

The subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, Nelson Agholor has become a huge component of the Patriots offense.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

The Patriots offense made the Steelers pay for playing man coverage on Sunday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Patriots Elevate LB Harvey Langi to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vince Wilfork Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Here are the sights and sounds of the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, Vince Wilfork.

Patriots This Week: Steelers Lookback and Ravens Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All Access: Ravens Preview, Patriots Prepare to Induct Vince Wilfork

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Bill Belichick breaks down some of the key plays in the Patriots first win of the season. In addition, follow Davon Godchaux's journey to the NFL, and, as the Patriots prepare to induct Vince Wilfork into the Hall of Fame, look back at some of the best moments through the years of the induction ceremony.

Cody Davis On Boston Children's Hospital 9/23: "Being able to still use that technology to still visit the kids has just been amazing"

Patriots defensive back Cody Davis addresses the media on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Damien Harris 9/23: "It's our job to go out as players and run the plays, and run them at high levels"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Josh Uche

Tamara Brown goes one on with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and they talk about the preparation for their home opener against the Ravens.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising