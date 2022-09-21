10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Bombs away on Ravens secondary?

Can the Patriots passing attack take advantage of the mounting injuries and experience in the Ravens' secondary? They might not have the kind of speed at receiver that the Dolphins do, but the emerging attack has some elements to work with, including Nelson Agholor's first 100-yard receiving day as a Patriot. With Kendrick Bourne seeing a gradual increase in his role, the Patriots should consider spreading the field once again to test the Ravens, and avoid running headfirst into their monstrous defensive interior. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are still very talented corners playing in front of what appears to be one of the best safety groups in the NFL. The talent is there for the Ravens, but the Patriots cannot let this be the week that they get on track.

Run to win

Despite an offseason full of talk about the "Shanahan Offense," Sunday's win over the Steelers featured a throwback to the roots of the Patriots original system, the Erhardt-Perkins offense. One of its main adages was "Throw to score, run to win," and that was clearly how the Patriots managed to get their first win. Why get away from what worked? The Steelers and Baltimore are similar AFC North teams, happy to take on a ball control struggle where physicality rules the day. What does that mean for Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson? The duo went wire-to-wire last week, as the Pats attack lacks a true third down back at the moment as Pierre Strong develops and Ty Montgomery gets healthy on IR. This week Harris and Stevenson should stay ready for another fourth-quarter put-away.

Fight the power