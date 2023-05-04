Vrabel grateful for Hall of Fame induction, reflects on Patriots career

"I tried to prove that I belonged there I think every day, every week... I wanted to try to be there and be productive and know as many positions as I could and play special teams and embrace special teams. Learning from guys like Bill [Belichick], learning the history from Ernie [Adams], special teams from Brad Seely, watching Dante Scarnecchia coach, the passion that he put into it. Obviously, the defensive coaches that we had... Dean Pees, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Rob Ryan, Pepper Johnson, all these guys that we got to be associated with. It was fun coming to work, obviously winning makes it fun. It was something that we're all better off for having spent time there."

The team's first championship in 2001 still holds a special place in Vrabel's heart as he recalled how the team overcame a .500 start and then went on to win nine-straight games in capturing Super Bowl 36.

"I think the team got more talented as the years went on," recalled Vrabel. "2004 was probably better than 2003 and 2003 was probably more talented than 2001. I imagine that you'd pick the 2004 team [as the best] but the one that I think everybody's going to embrace is going to be the 2001 team. 5-5 at Thanksgiving and then we win nine games in a row after Thanksgiving. That to me is something that I'll always remember, us coming together and figuring it out, all the new pieces, new players, Tom coming in at quarterback, just the way we were able to find ways to win football games and especially down the stretch and how we played after Thanksgiving."

Vrabel's career was memorable for more than just big defensive plays and championships, as the linebacker emerged as a dangerous red zone target during his Patriots tenure, catching 10 balls, all for touchdowns. That included one each in Super Bowls 38 and 39 and provided a standout statistic that made Vrabel unique among Patriots greats.