Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

May 03, 2023 at 03:02 PM
20230502-MVrabelHOF-TW

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee. Vrabel joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as the eighth player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the team.

Vrabel will join former assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft when the nomination committee held their annual meeting last month, as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame honorees. The date and time for the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

"It's my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame," said Kraft. "Mike's leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Photos: Best of Mike Vrabel

We take a look back at the career of Patriots Linebacker Mike Vrabel (2001-2008), who was voted by fans as the 2023 inductee for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel
1 / 18

Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel

Photo by New England Patriots
New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) celebrates with his son Tyler after the Patriots 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Texas on February 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
2 / 18

New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) celebrates with his son Tyler after the Patriots 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Texas on February 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

AP Photo by Kevin Terrell
Linebacker turned tight tend Mike Vrabel scores on a 2 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter.
3 / 18

Linebacker turned tight tend Mike Vrabel scores on a 2 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
Linebacker turned tight tend Mike Vrabel scores on a 2 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter.
4 / 18

Linebacker turned tight tend Mike Vrabel scores on a 2 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
SS-101704_Silverman119-watermarked
5 / 18
Photo by David Silverman
PE-112507_Silverman044-watermarked
6 / 18
Photo by David Silverman
SDC-011808_Silverman03-watermarked
7 / 18
Photo by David Silverman
Linebacker turned tight end Mike Vrabel catches the second of his two first half touchdowns on a 2 yard pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter.
8 / 18

Linebacker turned tight end Mike Vrabel catches the second of his two first half touchdowns on a 2 yard pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
KCC-090708_Nordstrom38-watermarked
9 / 18
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
NEP012708DS-601-watermarked
10 / 18
Photo by New England Patriots
MD-100701_Silverman09-watermarked
11 / 18
Photo by David Silverman
NYJ-120405_Nordstrom16-watermarked
12 / 18
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
IC-012107_Nordstrom_11-watermarked
13 / 18
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
BB-091006_Nordstrom25-watermarked
14 / 18
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
DC-101407_Silverman64-watermarked
15 / 18
Photo by David Silverman
BB-091006_Nordstrom01-watermarked
16 / 18
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Mike Vrabel picks off a pass by Panthers QB Jake Delhomme and returns it 24 yards for a touchdown with 6:08 left in the third quarter to pull the Patriots to within 20-17 but they fell 27-17 to the Panthers.
17 / 18

Mike Vrabel picks off a pass by Panthers QB Jake Delhomme and returns it 24 yards for a touchdown with 6:08 left in the third quarter to pull the Patriots to within 20-17 but they fell 27-17 to the Panthers.

Photo by David Silverman
BB-100304_Silverman124-watermarked
18 / 18
Photo by David Silverman
Vrabel is a three-time Super Bowl champion and is recognized as one of the most versatile linebackers and best free agent signings in team history. He joined the team before the 2001 season, following a four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was used primarily on special teams and as a reserve linebacker. During his eight-year tenure in New England, Vrabel played a major role in the Patriots dynastic run that included three Super Bowl championships in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004). He exemplified positional versatility during his Patriots tenure by starting at both inside and outside linebacker, regularly lining up on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and continually making valuable contributions on various special teams units. As a Patriot, he caught eight regular season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2007 season, the year the Patriots became the first team in NFL history to win 18 consecutive games in one season. During his Patriots career, Vrabel helped propel the Patriots to multiple NFL and franchise-record win streaks, including 21 consecutive wins (2003-04), 21 consecutive regular season wins (2006-08), 21 consecutive wins at home (2002-05) and 10 straight playoff victories (2001-05). During the 2006 season, he played a major role when the defense set a then-franchise record by allowing just 14.8 points per game.

The New England Patriots held their annual nomination committee meeting on Thursday, April 6, to discuss, deliberate and vote for this year's candidates for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The finalists for 2023 were Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells and Vrabel.

Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new tradition, inducting one player or head coach into the team's Hall of Fame each year. The process for induction involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top three tallies become that year's finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year's hall of fame inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise's highest honor.

About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and one of the only sports and education experiences of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and historical artifacts, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren who visit each year. It is also home to the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies. For more information, please visit www.patriotshalloffame.com.

  • Houston Antwine (2015)
  • Bruce Armstrong (2001)
  • Drew Bledsoe (2011)
  • Troy Brown (2012)
  • Tedy Bruschi (2013)
  • Nick Buoniconti (1992)
  • Gino Cappelletti (1992)
  • Raymond Clayborn (2017)
  • Ben Coates (2008)
  • Sam Cunningham (2010)
  • Bob Dee (1993)
  • Kevin Faulk (2016)
  • Leon Gray (2019)
  • Steve Grogan (1995)
  • John Hannah (1991)
  • Rodney Harrison (2019)
  • Mike Haynes (1994)
  • Jim Lee Hunt (1993)
  • Ty Law (2014)
  • Matt Light (2018)
  • Willie McGinest (2015)
  • Stanley Morgan (2007)
  • Jon Morris (2011)
  • Jim Nance (2009)
  • Steve Nelson (1993)
  • Vito "Babe" Parilli (1993)
  • Richard Seymour (2020)
  • Andre Tippett (1999)
  • Vice Wilfork (2022)
  • Mike Vrabel (2023)

Contributors:

  • William H. "Billy" Sullivan, Jr. (2009)
  • Gil Santos (2013)
  • Tracy Sormanti (2021)
  • Dante Scarnecchia (2023)

