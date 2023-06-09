Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Jun 09 - 03:30 PM | Mon Jun 12 - 10:55 AM

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Jun 09, 2023 at 04:03 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20230608-VrabelHOF-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Save the date. Patriots fans can begin preparing to celebrate when the team hosts their 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia on Saturday, Oct. 21. The ceremonies will begin at noon ET. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. The outdoor ceremony is free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Vrabel was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee. During his eight-year tenure in New England, Vrabel appeared in 142 of 145 possible games, starting 127, including all 17 playoff games. He played a major role in the Patriots dynastic run that included three Super Bowl championships in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004). He exemplified positional versatility during his Patriots tenure by starting at both inside and outside linebacker, regularly lining up on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and continually making valuable contributions on various special teams units. As a Patriot, he caught eight regular season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2007 season, the year the Patriots became the first team in NFL history to win 18 consecutive games in one season. During his Patriots career, Vrabel helped propel the Patriots to multiple NFL and franchise-record win streaks, including 21 consecutive wins (2003-04), 21 consecutive regular season wins (2006-08), 21 consecutive wins at home (2002-05) and 10 straight playoff victories (2001-05). During the 2006 season, the Patriots defense set a then-franchise record by allowing just 14.8 points per game. Vrabel joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as the eighth player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the team.

Vrabel will be joined at this year's ceremony by long-time assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft when the Patriots Hall of Fame nomination committee held their annual meeting in April. Scarnecchia spent 36 years in the NFL, including 34 seasons with the Patriots (1982-88, 1991-2013, 2016-19). He was the longest tenured NFL coach when he retired following the 2019 season. The last NFL coach to garner at least 30 seasons with one team was Dick Hoak, who spent an NFL-record 35 seasons as an assistant with Pittsburgh. Scarnecchia, who will receive the Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this month, becomes the fourth person to be selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame as a contributor, joining Billy Sullivan (2009), Gil Santos (2013) and Tracy Sormanti (2021).

About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and one of the only sports and education experiences of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and historical artifacts, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren who visit each year. It is also home to the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies. For more information, please visit www.patriotshalloffame.com.

Related Content

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8.  Ann Dagle of East Lyme, Conn. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Brian Dagle Foundation.

news

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Servicemembers to be more prominently featured at all future events

news

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.

news

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Yodny Cajuste.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

New England Patriots to be Represented by DeMarcus Covington at the NFL Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation Announce $1 Million Foster Care Initiative

Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month.

news

Patriots sign eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and sign three rookie free agents

Patriots announced today that they have signed eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and three rookie free agents.

news

Patriots release WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have released wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

news

Patriots to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12, 2023

The New England Patriots today announced that they will play their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on November 12, 2023, against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DB Tae Hayes

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DB Tae Hayes.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Patriots celebrate 26 winners for 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Adrian Phillips, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki address the media after the last day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Robert Kraft 6/8: "I'm really hopeful about this team"

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media After MHK Community MVP Awards

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Take a trip to Mansfield, Massachusetts with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he heads to Cibo Matto for a Philly cheesesteak. Uche talks about growing up watching the food network at his grandmother's house with Rachael Ray being one of his favorite chefs. As an aspiring food critic, Uche rates each dish as he highlights what makes a good meal.

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising