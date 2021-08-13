Washington Football Team Postgame Quotes 8/12

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM HEAD COACH RON RIVERA

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

August 12, 2021

RR: [In progress] unfortunately we didn't convert one situation, and then I was really pleased with it though. I really was. I thought there was some really good things. First offensive line. Looks like Logan is picking up where he left off. The running game seemed to click pretty well. There were a lot of good things we're going to be feeling good about, and then there is a lot of things that we are going to look at and say we got to get better at.

Q: Regarding Taylor Heinicke… Just overall what is your assessment of his play?

RR: I thought Taylor picked up right where he left off. Did a lot of good things. Made some good decisions. You know, and, again, I just like who he is as a football player for us right now.

Q: You gave Jalen Davis some extended time out there. What were you hoping he would pick up tonight?

RR: Well, just the feel and the experience of getting out there on the football field more than anything else. We put him in a couple leadership roles when we were in our base defense early on and rotated him out early and had him with the second subgroup. You know, we tried to stress him. We had him play a few extra plays, especially in the second quarter, and thought he handled it very well.

Q: Was that the same thinking with Sam Cosmi, and what did you see from him today as well?

RR: Really like what we got from Sam. Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter, and so does Jamin Davis, and Ben Juste. That's why those guys played a little extended into the second quarter. Very pleased with what we saw from those buys. Thought when John Bates got his opportunity I thought he did a nice job. And did some really good things, as did Sam Reyes. There was a lot of positives, a lot things that we're going to grow on and get better with.

Q: Couple missed field goals. Did you get any sense of what happened there?

RR: Yeah, we'll take a look at it, define it even more, and really just kind of get that thing worked out. More so than anything else for the most part.

Q: Is there a concern?

RR: No, there is not a concern. I think it's disappointing, but at the end of the day we have a new operation that's got to continue to get it worked out, and we've got two more pre-season games to get it corrected.

Q: They were kneeling to end; you called timeout, extended the game. What was the plan there?

RR: I would've loved to have got Steven Montez an opportunity to do something again. Yeah, kind of surprised me that they were going to kneel. I thought they would run it, and then they did run it, and unfortunately we didn't get out and turn the ball back in. When you don't do your job, that's what happens.

Q: Jaret Patterson, did he surprise you in this game?

RR: No, he didn't surprise us. I mean, that's what we saw in the young man. He had a terrific college career and he's had a good camp so far. I think we expected him to do some positive things, so it was good to watch.

Q: What was it like to catch up with Cam Newton there?

RR: It was good. It was good to see him again. He and I are kind of connected for the most part. My first chance in the league as a head coach and he was our first pick, the first pick of the draft actually. So it was good to see him. I'm always cheering for him. He's a heck of a young man.

Q: If I'm not mistaken, you guys had the three-safety combination out there that you talked about earlier. Any first impressions on how that went?

RR: No. I'm going to watch that on tape. That'll probably be more important than giving an assessment from what I saw on the ground level. There are certain things that you watch in a game, and sometimes you're not always watching the area that you're going to talk about, so that would be very unfair.

Q: [Indiscernible]… but obviously had an impact out there. Does he look any different?

RR: I thought he was explosive, came off the ball well, and was very active. I think he's a guy that the more he plays, as we watch him, the more he plays the better he's going to get.

Q: Offense as a whole, just seeing how the skill position guys work with the quarterbacks and the backs, get their time, what was your overall assessment?

RR: I think without having watched the tape, there was a lot of good things that we can work with. There really were. We saw some guys really that really did flash well. Excited about our speed out there with Dyami [Brown]. I thought the overthrow was a little bit him not quite understanding that you've got to get off that line, like you're the guy. And he'll get better at that, and with his speed he'll make those plays. We hit him on a couple nice throws underneath and his speed showed. That was one of the huge pluses. Using the tight ends was another plus for us. In this the fourth quarter you saw Steven throwing the ball to the backs. Those are things we got to be aware of, because we do have some pretty good backs out in the backfield.

Q: How closely will you scrutinize this one game just in terms of the overall evaluation of players making the roster?

RR: Well, you know, it's one of those things that the more time you spend watching the tape the next two days I think better assessment would be fair for everybody.There were a lot of pluses. A lot of guys that we were looking for to see how they would handle the situation, a lot of our young guys. And again, starting with the offensive line, with the defensive secondary, we're going to really break those areas down and kind of just say, Hey, these are the guys that we think can help us.

Q: Just a quick update. Kyle Allen. Do you expect him back next week?