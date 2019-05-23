Watson, Collins embrace second chances; 5/23 OTA practice notes 

"I had the opportunity to start my career here. So, obviously, yes, that played a big factor," admitted Collins, who added that his wife and children approved of the move back to Foxborough.

Some media reports at the time suggested that Collins left town not on the best of terms with the Patriots. He wouldn't elaborate one way or the other when asked by reporters Thursday, choosing to focus on the present and future rather than the past.

"It was just a change of destination," a somewhat philosophical Collins observed. "I'm a professional. Business is business. You can't get upset. You live and you learn. I change every day. I grow every day. No one wants to stay the same. We all want to mature and grow.

"I've got a long ways to go. There's always room for improvement. I'm just here grinding every day."

The transition is perhaps a bit easier for Collins, rather than Watson, given how recent his departure was, and playing alongside Dont'a Hightower, whom Collins describes as being "like my big bro."

"It's even more fun with that guy [Mayo] being our coach, but it's all business," he emphasized. "You've still got to do your job to the best of your ability. We all have a job."

It's that last point that Watson underscored when asked about his potential final opportunity to end his pro football career where it started.

"I think I have a leadership role, period, in our locker room because I'm 38 years old. That's just what comes when you're an older player. Now, what happens in the locker room and what happens on the field are two totally different things. On the field, this is the ultimate meritocracy. It's about learning what to do, being consistent making plays, all the things I learned as a rookie.