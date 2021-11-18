Official website of the New England Patriots

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard TD

Damien Harris barrels over Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble

Rhamondre Stevenson throws Falcons DB to ground with furious stiff arm

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Nov 18, 2021 at 04:14 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

moon lol

The Patriots play the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, and anyone who follows football knows there is a simple, catchall phrase for this matchup: 28-3. It's all over social media any time a team mounts a comeback. The pictures of Julian Edelman's catch hit every March 28. It is truly a rallying cry for Patriots fans and torturous reminder for Falcons fans.

Frankly, we weren't going to bring it up ahead of the game in Atlanta, but sometimes, the universe has other plans. Like, literally.

According to NASA, overnight between Nov. 18 and 19, there will be a partial lunar eclipse. Now, you might rightfully be saying to yourself, "That sounds lovely for stargazers, but why is Patriots.com writing about a lunar eclipse?"

Well, the answer is quite kismet. This partial lunar eclipse is set to last for three hours and 28 minutes. Yes, the day the Patriots and Falcons face off. You cannot make this stuff up.

To make it even more interesting, this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, so the duration isn't just coincidental. It's significant. For folks on the East Coast, the eclipse will begin around 2 a.m., with its peak hitting around 4 a.m., so if you're hopped on coffee for Thursday Night Football, you might just be awake to see it.

It was surreal enough when a Patriots souvenir ended up at the International Space Station last year, but now even the moon is making 28-3 jokes. It's truly out of this world. Hat tip to Weather Channel Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax for drawing attention to this uncanny lunar moment.

Related Content

news

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Patriots-Falcons games look a bit different nowadays for Julian Edelman. 
news

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

'Tis the season for giving back, and two Patriots spent a night making sure local families had everything they need for Thanksgiving. 
news

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Mac Jones talked about his former career as a child model/actor on WEEI Monday. 
news

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

The Gillette Stadium field crew has a new furry face. 
news

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

After a record-setting touchdown drought, no one was happier for Jakobi Meyers than his teammates.
news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
news

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Susan Kearney started a bucket list to visit every NFL stadium to see the Patriots play with her husband, Richard. After Richard passed away, Susan continued on in his honor, and last Sunday, she finished her emotional journey. 
news

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

On his weekly WEEI appearance, Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late Red Sox legend. 
news

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Patriots Nation 'showed out' for the game in L.A., and it didn't go unnoticed. 
news

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Josh Uche talked about his foundation and the importance of mental health resources specifically for athletes in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

McCourtys host trivia night with Patriots teammates for Tackle Sickle Cell 

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted their annual Tackle Sickle Cell fundraising event. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots at Falcons

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge New England Patriots linebacker Van Noy's sack.

Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard TD

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard touchdown.

Damien Harris barrels over Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris barrels over Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble.

Rhamondre Stevenson throws Falcons DB to ground with furious stiff arm

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson throws Atlanta Falcons defensive back to the ground with a furious stiff arm.

Battle of the Kyles! Dugger swoops in for third-down PBU vs. Pitts

Battle of the Kyles! New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger swoops in for third-down PBU vs. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising