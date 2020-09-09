Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodny Cajuste - Knee
LB Cassh Maluia - Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Julian Edelman - Knee
WR Gunner Olszewski - Foot
DL Chase Winovich - Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Mike Gesicki - Glute
CB Xavien Howard - Knee
CB Byron Jones - Achilles
WR DeVante Parker - Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy - Hand
WR Preston Williams - Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Tua Tagovailoa - Hip
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play