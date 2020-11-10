Week 10 NFL Notes: Jets win shouldn't change outlook

Sure doesn't look like those veterans in Miami's locker room are upset about Tua Tagovailoa replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick. In fact they continued to look inspired by it. Much better second act for Tua in the desert by the way. He will have plenty more ups and downs, and he did on Sunday, but the Dolphins can win games with him playing like that. … The Steelers suffered through one of those head-scratching games that seem inevitable in the NFL, barely squeaking past the hapless Cowboys and getting plenty of help from the officials along the way. The win ensured the Steelers of a non-losing record, marking the 14th straight year under Mike Tomlin that has been the case. According to ESPN's Field Yates, no coach has ever had a longer streak to begin his career. … Didn't take long for the stink of Antonio Brown to negatively impact the Bucs, did it? What a wretched performance in every phase of the game by Tampa Bay Sunday night – offense, defense, coaching – you name it and Tampa failed at it.