Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

It's hard to explain how Matt Patricia's Lions continue to find ways to cough up large leads. No team has blown more multiple score leads than Detroit, and the Lions did so again Sunday against Washington. The inspirational Alex Smith led his team all the way back from a 21-point deficit, then rallied again with a field goal drive in the waning seconds to tie the game at 27. But this time Matthew Stafford managed to move his team into field goal range and Matt Prater nailed a 59-yarder at the gun to win it. Obviously Patricia's struggles protecting leads have been a huge storyline, and with good reason. Detroit has lost four double digit leads this season and Sunday was the first time the Lions managed to win one of those games. At 4-5 it's easy to see the inability to hold big leads have prevented Patricia's team from being in postseason position. The Lions led by 14 or more in losses to Chicago, Green Bay and New Orleans, and even just one win in those three games would have them in contention. Patricia has grown increasingly annoyed when questioned about the late-game collapses on defense, which obviously comes more directly under his jurisdiction as a defense-oriented coach. While the problems have been widespread for Detroit and not just limited to this season, there also was an extremely poor pass interference call on a failed fourth down Sunday that kept Washington's final drive to a field goal alive. The officiating in these late-game scenarios has increasingly been a problem, and the call on Detroit's Desmond Trufant was the latest example. That in no way excuses the Lions late troubles, however, and Patricia needs to figure it out quickly if he wants to keep his job.