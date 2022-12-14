Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 14, 2022 at 06:38 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jack Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
LS Joe Cardona, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Alex Bars, Knee
CB Rock Ya-Sin, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Andrew Billings, Fibula
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, Oblique / Wrist
RB Josh Jacobs, Quad / Hand
G Dylan Parham, Knee
LB Denzel Perryman, Hip
CB Sam Webb, Illness

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

