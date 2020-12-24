Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Dec 24, 2020 at 04:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-InjuryReport-pdc

The New England Patriots (6-8) and the Buffalo Bills (11-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews (calf)
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder)
DL Tawshawn Bower (ankle)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
LS Joe Cardona (ankle)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
OL Justin Herron (ankle)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)
CB Jonathan Jones (neck)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)
DE John Simon (hamstring)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (11-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Reggie Gilliam (knee, hamstring)
T Ty Nsekhe (groin)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
QB Jake Fromm (not injury related)
S Jaquan Johnson (ankle)
WR Andre Roberts (back)
T Daryl Williams (groin)

FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle)
WR Stefon Diggs (foot)
DE A.J. Epenesa (not injury related)
CB Tre'Davious White (neck)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

