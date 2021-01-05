Week 17 NFL Notes: Time To Move On

No big surprise that the league put Brady and the Bucs in Saturday night prime time, a spot Brady grew quite familiar with during his illustrious Patriots run. Tampa will have too much offense for Washington to handle, but that's not the ideal front line for Brady to face. Washington's defensive line will harass Brady at times with the ability to create pressure without blitzing. But unless Alex Smith regains some mobility, it won't likely matter because Washington is too limited offensively to keep up. … The game I'm looking forward to most is the first of the weekend: Colts-Bills Saturday afternoon. Buffalo's offense is scary at the moment, even producing big when Josh Allen & Co. were expected to only play sparingly. Indy is a solid team but one that remains limited due to Philip Rivers' inability to push the ball downfield. He is still turnover-prone and the thought of him playing outdoors against Buffalo in what could turn into a track meet is a bit scary. But the Colts can run the ball and play defense, which is the formula to frustrate Allen and the Bills. Buffalo is rolling and appears to be the top threat to Kansas City in AFC, but it all starts with a visit from the Colts. … The Ravens-Titans game also figures to be one of the best of the weekend. The teams have plenty of bad blood, stemming not just from last season's Tennessee upset in the divisional round but from a regular-season tilt in Baltimore this year when coaches Mike Vrabel and John Harbaugh exchanged words. No team and player enters the postseason with more pressure than the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. What better way to exorcise those demons than by taking on your nemesis.