Patriots News Blitz 1/5: Wrapping up 2020's loose ends

Jan 05, 2021 at 08:51 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

After signing 10 players to future contracts on Monday afternoon, the Patriots are slowly wading their way into the 2021 offseason. The season wrap-ups continue to roll in as the captains said on Monday how much they enjoyed finishing the last game with a win together with their teammates.

Here are Tuesday's links!

Michael Onwenu landed on the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie team.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI thinks the Patriots are going to get a better Bill Belichick in 2021 after a season that forced him to adjust to many new things, while Matthew Slater is keeping an open mind as to what he might do after football. Doug Kyed of NESN sees high expectations from Bill Belichick in 2021.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald hands out his grades for the finale, with Cam Newton putting in an excellent performance against the Jets. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston agrees with that assessment in his own report card. Steve Hewitt of the Herald takes a look at David Andrews, who was emotional in his final press availability of the season before he heads to free agency.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston doesn't think the Patriots past aggressiveness is why they're currently at home to watch the playoffs. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal hopes that Bill Belichick is different behind the scenes when assessing what's gone wrong.

Phil Perry wraps things up with his first mock draft of the offseason, with the Patriots missing out on all the top quarterbacks, receivers and one very intriguing tight end.

