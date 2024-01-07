Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 18 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Jan 07, 2024 at 11:35 AM
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 18 game on January 7, 2024.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

TE La'Michael Pettway
T Trent Brown
DE Sam Roberts 
RB Jamycal Hasty
FS Joshuah Bledsoe
WR Tyquan Thornton 
QB (3rd) Mac Jones

NEW YORK JETS INACTIVES

K Austin Seibert
QB Aaron Rodgers
CB Bryce Hall
DE Carl Lawson
T Austin Deculus 
ILB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
WR Allen Lazard

