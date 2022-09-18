Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Steelers

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr., and get a glimpse at the unique relationship between Robert Kraft and Drew Bledsoe as Kraft visits the former quarterback in his hometown of Walla Walla, Washington and tours his winery. In addition, Bill Belichick breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.