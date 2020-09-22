Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton's solid start in New England has brought out plenty of Monday morning GMs wondering how the Patriots were able to sign him. I remain surprised that Newton agreed to such a team-friendly deal, but I do not share the faux outrage that is now becoming prevalent. Newton's options were quite limited coming off two injury-filled seasons. In reality, the Patriots, the Jaguars and Chicago were the lone teams looking for a starting quarterback after the draft. Every other team is either set at the position or still trying to determine if their young quarterbacks will live up to their draft status. A quick glance around the league shows almost every team with either an established starter (Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, etc) or a recent draft pick in Year 3 or less already in place. Jacksonville certainly was interested in Newton with Gardner Minshew in place but the Jags are in total rebuild mode ad went with youth. Chicago opted for Nick Foles as the veteran to bring in to compete with the embattled Mitchell Trubisky after making brief overtures to Newton earlier in the offseason. Newton didn't have a chance to prove to teams he was healthy and therefore he remained unsigned until almost July. By then veterans like Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill and Tom Brady had signed and draft picks had been made. So despite Newton's effectiveness in the early going, I'm not sure there would be any more takers for his services today than there would have been three months ago. Perhaps the Colts would have opted for Newton rather than Rivers. Maybe the Bucs … I'll save that one for another time. The Patriots had the most glaring need and things worked out for both sides. But that won't stop the shouting and snark on social media, which I'm all for of course.