Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Sun Oct 02 | 01:55 PM - 04:00 PM

Inactives Analysis: Kyle Dugger Returns to Patriots Lineup vs. Packers

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 4 at Packers

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Packers

Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

Hoyer ready for another opportunity

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/26: "We need to keep working, keep improving"

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Packers

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Oct 02, 2022 at 03:04 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

New England Patriots Inactives

QB Mac Jones

DT Lawrence Guy

WR Jakobi Meyers

CB Jalen Mills

DB Joshuah Bledsoe

Green Bay Packers Inactives

CB Jaire Alexander

T Rasheed Walker

G/T Sean Rhyan

WR Samori Toure

DL Jonathan Ford

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Green Bay Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Baltimore Ravens and preview the week four​ matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.

All Access: Packers Preview, Wilfork inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we examine the Patriots heading into Green Bay. In addition, we bring you a one-on-one conversation with Jonathan Jones and a recap of a remarkable weekend for the newest member of the Patriots Hall of Fame. Plus, Bill Belichick spotlights a stingy Packers defense on The Belestrator.

Press Pass: Patriots on celebrating international diversity through NFL initiative

Brian Hoyer, Josh Uche, Nick Folk, and more discuss their participation in a league-wide initiative where players will proudly wear a helmet decal of the country or territory's flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage across Weeks 4 and 5.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/30: "Right now my goal is just to have a great game"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/30: "It's a very special feeling just going up there"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Bill Belichick on Aaron Rogers 9/30: "He takes situational football to a whole other level"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 30, 2022.

