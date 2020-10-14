Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-2) and the Denver Broncos (1-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2020
The Patriots did not practice. Wednesday's practice report is an estimation.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Jermaine Eluemunor (not injury related)
C James Ferentz (not injury related)
DT Deatrich Wise Jr. (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)
RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related)
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
NT Mike Purcell (knee)
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)
ILB Joseph Jones (knee)
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)
S Trey Marshall (wrist)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play