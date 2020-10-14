Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Oct 14, 2020 at 04:00 PM
The New England Patriots (2-2) and the Denver Broncos (1-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2020

The Patriots did not practice. Wednesday's practice report is an estimation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Jermaine Eluemunor (not injury related)
C James Ferentz (not injury related)
DT Deatrich Wise Jr. (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)
RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related)
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
NT Mike Purcell (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)
ILB Joseph Jones (knee)
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)
S Trey Marshall (wrist)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

