Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 25 - 09:10 PM | Mon Oct 26 - 09:00 AM

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Belichick 10/25: 'We were clearly outcoached, outplayed, out-everything'

Patriots All Access: 49ers Preview

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Belestrator: Defending the San Francisco receivers

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. 49ers

Oct 25, 2020 at 02:59 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 7 game on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

New England Patriots Inactives

DL Carl Davis

DB Myles Bryant

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

QB Brian Hoyer

DB Kyle Dugger

San Francisco 49ers Inactives

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Dante Pettis

S Jimmie Ward

S Jaquiski Tartt

CB Parnell Motley

LB Kwon Alexander

Related Content

news

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots vs. Broncos

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 6 game on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
news

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Chiefs

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 4 game on Monday, October 5, 2020.
news

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 3 game on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
news

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 2 game on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
news

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 1 game on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
news

Inactives: Patriots vs. Titans | Wild Card Playoffs

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans announce the following inactives for their Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
news

Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins | Week 17

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactives for their Week 17 game on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
news

Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills | Week 16

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactives for their Week 16 game on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
news

Inactives: Patriots at Bengals | Week 15

The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals announce the following inactives for their Week 15 game on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
news

Inactives: Patriots vs. Chiefs | Week 14

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs announce the following inactives for their Week 14 game on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
news

Inactives: Patriots at Texans | Week 13

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans announce the following inactives for their Week 13 game on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Latest News

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. 49ers Stats from Week 7

San Francisco 49ers Postgame Quotes 10/25

Inactive Analysis: Good news for OL, bad news for rookies

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. 49ers

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 10/23: Edelman honed in on 49ers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/23

Patriots News Blitz 10/23: Newton: 'Excuse bucket is low'

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Unfiltered Notebook 10/22: Newton aims to get offense back on track

The Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Announces its Patriots All-Dynasty Team Exhibit

Patriots News Blitz 10/22: Talking about practice ... finally

Former Patriots P/QB Tom Yewcic Passed Away

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Advertising