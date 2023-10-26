Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots (2-5) and the Miami Dolphins (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 26, 2023 at 04:01 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (2-5) and the Miami Dolphins (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
RB Ty Montgomery II, Not Injury Related - Personal

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
DL Keion White, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Cam Smith, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR River Cracraft, Shoulder
WR Tyreek Hill, Hip
S Jevon Holland, Concussion
CB Xavien Howard, Groin
RB Alec Ingold, Foot
CB Kader Kohou, Neck
RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle
CB Nik Needham, Achilles
CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee
WR Jaylen Waddle, Back
C Connor Williams, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB David Long Jr., Knee

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
RB Ty Montgomery, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Tyreek Hill, Hip
S Jevon Holland, Concussion
RB Alec Ingold, Foot
OL Robert Jones, Not Injury Related - Personal
RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR River Cracraft, Shoulder
CB Xavien Howard, Groin
CB Kader Kohou, Neck
CB Nik Needham, Achilles
CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee
CB Cam Smith, Foot
WR Jaylen Waddle, Back
C Connor Williams, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB David Long Jr., Knee / Gameday Concussion Protocol Evaluation

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

