Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

A win in Buffalo next week no doubt puts New England right back in the hunt in AFC East. But it does not do so in the AFC in general, and it's clear Newton isn't playing well enough to change that. So, picking up a road win next week obviously would be nice, but it would do little to change the long-term outlook for the remainder of the 2020 season. Plug Stidham in with an eye toward the future, and maybe you get a better idea of his potential. What we've seen thus far from Stidham has not been strong, and it certainly would be safe to assume his play in practice likely hasn't been much better, otherwise he wouldn't have spent the first few weeks on the inactive list. But you never really know how a player will respond until he gets a chance. The worst-case scenario would be for the Patriots to continue their subpar play with Newton at the helm, get to the end of the season and not have any more information on Stidham's viability. Do I think the offense will improve noticeably with Stidham in place of Newton? Probably not, but unless Belichick has given up on the idea of Stidham as part of the future it's time to give him some experience and move forward. Newton has done and said all the right things since arriving in New England; he just hasn't played nearly well enough.