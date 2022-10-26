Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the New York Jets(5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 26, 2022 at 04:07 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the New York Jets (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

NEW YORK JETS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Corey Davis - Knee
DE John Franklin-Meyers - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OT Duane Brown - Shoulder
DE Jermaine Johnson - Ankle
LB Quincy Williams - Ankle
S Ashtyn Davis - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

