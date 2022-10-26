Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the New York Jets (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK JETS (5-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Corey Davis - Knee
DE John Franklin-Meyers - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OT Duane Brown - Shoulder
DE Jermaine Johnson - Ankle
LB Quincy Williams - Ankle
S Ashtyn Davis - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play