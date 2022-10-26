Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

The Patriots and Jets will meet on Sunday in a key matchup in the suddenly competitive AFC East.

When the Patriots run - Edge: Jets

The Patriots challenge to continue running the ball at a high level will raise significantly on Sunday on the road against the Jets. New York's stout front is one of the best in football, led by Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins and Solomon Thomas in the middle. They spearhead a run defense that allows just 105.3 yards per game (11th in the league) and even more impressively just 3.9 yards per carry, which ranks third. Veteran middle linebacker C.J. Mosley has helped solidify things for the young Jets defense as well, while Kwon Alexander and Quincy Williams surround him behind stout ends Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers. That group will make life difficult for the Patriots, who have struggled to run the ball against poor run defenses each of the past two weeks. Both Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris have been effective on the ground at times, with Stevenson recently emerging as the lead back as Harris dealt with hamstring issues, but it's been tough sledding as of late. The offensive line, which had solidified in recent weeks, may be without center David Andrews who left the Bears loss with a head injury. This will be a significant challenge as the young Jets defense has led the way during the team's four-game winning streak.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Jets

New York's secondary has been almost as impressive as the front seven, allowing just 209 yards passing per game (12th in the league) and 6 yards per play, which is good for seventh. Making that performance even more noteworthy is the presence of rookie Sauce Gardner as New York's top corner. Rookies are usually picked on but Gardner has more than held his own for a secondary that has made plays all season. Veteran D.J. Reed mans the other corner while Michael Carter serves as the nickel back. Safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead have been solid on the back end, with Joyner leading the team with three picks. The Patriots are still finalizing their plans at quarterback with Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones both seeing time last week against the Bears. Jones was shaky in his first action after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Baltimore, but he appeared to make it through the game without any further setbacks so it's possible that he will look more comfortable against the Jets. Jakobi Meyers continues to be the most reliable target among the wideouts, and DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton have been in the mix as well. Williams can wreak havoc in the backfield and leads the team with five sacks, putting the spotlight on the interior offensive line. That group must hold up to allow whichever quarterback plays the time to exploit the young secondary.

When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots

New York was dealt a huge blow when it lost star rookie running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL. Hall was averaging almost 6 yards per carry and recently had been red hot, including Sunday in Denver when he ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run before leaving with the devastating knee injury. He had 463 yards and four touchdowns, but now the Jets must find production elsewhere. One place they may find it is Jacksonville, where the Jaguars sent running back James Robinson north in a trade earlier in the week. Second-year back Michael Carter (no relation to the cornerback) has 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns but averages just 3.5 yards per carry, a huge dropoff from Hall. Since allowing nearly 200 yards in a loss in Green Bay, things had improved for New England's run defense. The Patriots controlled Detroit and Cleveland on the ground, and they'll need to continue that strong play against a Jets team that wants to be physical. Chicago had its way with the Patriots Monday night and that can't continue. Hall isn't the only key part of the Jets running game that will be missing as guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season thanks to a torn triceps suffered Sunday in Denver. Vera-Tucker has been a steady component along an offensive line that has dealt with several injuries during the season. Coach Robert Saleh wants his team's identity attached to the running game, and the Patriots must meet the challenge.

When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has done a much better job of avoiding turnovers and negative plays this season, but he hasn't made many big plays either. Wilson is 4-0 after missing the first three weeks due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason, but he's been mostly a caretaker rather than a driving force behind the success. Wilson attempted only 101 passes in those four starts while his backup, Joe Flacco, threw 155 times in his three starts. Wilson is completing only 57.4 percent and has just one touchdown pass against two picks despite the presence of a solid group of receivers. Rookie Garrett Wilson leads the team with 28 catches for 314 yards and a pair of TDs while Corey Davis (19-351-2) and Elijah Moore (16-203-0) also have been featured. Moore has been unhappy with his role in the offense and was a healthy scratch in Denver after requesting a trade. Saleh says he's going nowhere, and that's not surprising given his talent. Look for his return Sunday. Braxton Berrios is used in a variety of ways and has a pair of rushing touchdowns to his credit. And tight end Tyler Conklin (26-230-1) and Carter (20-151-0) are also huge parts of the passing game. Wilson hasn't been bad for most of the season but he hasn't shown the dynamic flashes he did as a rookie when he made too many mistakes to minimize the impact of those splash plays. The Patriots secondary has been solid over the past month, last week notwithstanding, and given Wilson's limitations that should continue.

Special Teams - Edge: Jets