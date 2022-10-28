Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 16, Jets 13
Veteran defenders find a way to bounce back after what Davon Godchaux called an embarrassing performance on Monday night.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Jets
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Jets
Jason Reid, ESPN: Jets
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 14
Bill Belichick's teams usually play their best against the Jets, against struggling quarterbacks and after devastating losses. That all works in their favor this week, but Belichick has never dealt with a self-created quarterback mess quite like this one. Mac Jones gives the Patriots the highest ceiling and the team's apparent vote of confidence in him should help, especially against this rugged New York pass rush. Still, the losses of Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker further deplete an offense struggling to find anything that works. Expect a lot of defense.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Jets 24, Patriots 20
The Patriots are playing on a short week and played awful in losing to the Bears on Monday night. The Jets are back home after winning two road games. But they have suffered some big injuries, including to rookie running back Breece Hall. That will matter down the road, but not here. The Jets defense will limit the Pats offense, no matter who plays quarterback. The Jets keep rolling.
Jason La Canfora CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jets
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 14
Just when it feels like the Patriots are falling apart, they find a way to pull it together.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Jets 14, Patriots 13
The Jets are playing better than anyone expected, and their defense should do well against the struggling Patriots offense that still hasn't identified its starting quarterback.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 16, Jets 13
Defense gets back on track after disappointing Monday night performance and Patriots squeak by on the road.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 19, Jets 17
The recent Jets injuries, including the loss of Breece Hall, are huge factors that change the dynamic of this game. It leaves the Patriots defense with a boost that they must take advantage of. Mac Jones returns, plays the whole game and does enough to get both his and the Patriots season back on track.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Pats 20, Jets 16
After what we saw on Monday night, I'm wary of taking the Patriots on the road against a red-hot Jets team. However, Zach Wilson is not Justin Fields or Lamar Jackson. He can move around some, but he's not going to take over the game with his legs. Bill Belichick has the resources to shut down a QB like Wilson. Pats defense controls the game, and the offense does enough with a few short fields to get a win.