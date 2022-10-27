Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Oct 27, 2022 at 01:25 PM
Patriots.com Staff
On facing the Patriots...

"It's another division opponent. They've been the gold standard of the AFC East for a very, very long time and they're not going anywhere as long as Coach Belichick is there. They're not going to disappear. People were trying to write them off before the season and you forget they've been coaching these schemes so long that is very easy for them to coach all the details on it and get the players to understand it, so they can play at very, very efficient level. Credit to them and the conviction they have. But it's another championship opportunity versus a championship team and we just have find ways to get better every day and when Sunday rolls around, we'll see what happens."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"The NFL and the AFC East ran through New England for a good majority of my childhood. And now being a Jet, it's awesome to get the opportunity to see them on the other side of the field, but more importantly have a chance to start a new story with things running through Florham Park."
- Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

"It's a division rival. They know the history, they know how long it's been. At the same time, a lot of them weren't here for that. I wasn't here for all of it. I was here for two of them, but our job is to focus on this moment, focus on finding ways to do our absolute best. Whatever that result is, I think we'll like it."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"I've played against [David] Andrews and different guys on that offensive line a few times. It's a huge challenge going against an organization that's used to winning and doing everything right like them. I feel like the Jets are trying to get that way and are on our way to that way."
- Jets Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams

"Every game is big ... but division games are really big and to have them back-to-back-to-back, that really is going to affect how division plays out when it comes to the postseason. I think this is the biggest three-game stretch we have. Nobody is taking them lightly. Everyone is really excited."
- Jets Center Connor McGovern

On Bill Belichick...

"Obviously, he is a well-respected coach that has done a lot in this league. I feel like anything that can be said about him has already been said. Obviously, a great coach. But this weekend, we want to go out there and some give him something to worry about and give him some head pains."
- Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

On the Patriots defense...

"They got a lot of speed on their side, a good group. I am excited to go out there and do what I do and have a chance to put some of the things I do well on display against a good group."
- Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

"New England has forever been a team that just feasts on your mistakes," Saleh said. "The reason why they're such a good ball-hawking defense is they've been coaching that system for what seems like 100 years. They know every single detail and the players are so well coached because of all the detail that goes into what they coach. They can anticipate and they know how teams are going to attack them. They can just be opportunistic. You have to be very ball conscious as an offense to make sure that you're not giving them freebies. That's always going to the challenge when you play New England."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

On the Patriots offense...

"I think a lot of people question whether or not [Matt] Patricia and Joe [Judge] can do what they're doing and they're doing a really good job. They're moving the ball, they're doing a good job handling the different things with the quarterback. I know Mac isn't fully healthy. Bailey has come in and do a really nice job. They've come close to knocking off some really good football teams. They've strung together a couple of games where they've played dominant football. They're doing a great job. Their schemes are sound, their players are playing with great techniques, so hats off to them."
- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

