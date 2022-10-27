What They're Saying: New York Jets

On facing the Patriots...

"It's another division opponent. They've been the gold standard of the AFC East for a very, very long time and they're not going anywhere as long as Coach Belichick is there. They're not going to disappear. People were trying to write them off before the season and you forget they've been coaching these schemes so long that is very easy for them to coach all the details on it and get the players to understand it, so they can play at very, very efficient level. Credit to them and the conviction they have. But it's another championship opportunity versus a championship team and we just have find ways to get better every day and when Sunday rolls around, we'll see what happens."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"The NFL and the AFC East ran through New England for a good majority of my childhood. And now being a Jet, it's awesome to get the opportunity to see them on the other side of the field, but more importantly have a chance to start a new story with things running through Florham Park."

- Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson

"It's a division rival. They know the history, they know how long it's been. At the same time, a lot of them weren't here for that. I wasn't here for all of it. I was here for two of them, but our job is to focus on this moment, focus on finding ways to do our absolute best. Whatever that result is, I think we'll like it."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"I've played against [David] Andrews and different guys on that offensive line a few times. It's a huge challenge going against an organization that's used to winning and doing everything right like them. I feel like the Jets are trying to get that way and are on our way to that way."

- Jets Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams