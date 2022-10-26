10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Mac Jones - Jones played just three series in his return against the Bears, tossing an interception on the final play of his appearance. Early on this week, it appears that the second-year quarterback should be ready to start again and see an expanded role against the Jets but New York's defense should make it another challenging appearance. A good, solid game from Jones that helps lead the Patriots back to a .500 record could be just what the team needs to get on track and start picking up some momentum.

Lawrence Guy - This game should be all about trench warfare as both offenses look to get their ground games going. It's the key to victory for both teams and much focus should be placed along the line of scrimmage. For the Patriots, Lawrence Guy returned last week but was part of a defensive effort that struggled to contain the Bears rushing attack. Guy should be better this week, as he, Davon Godchaux and Carl Davis figure to play key roles up front.