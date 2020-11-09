Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Nov 09, 2020 at 06:53 PM
New England Patriots

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 9 game on Sunday, November 9, 2020.

New England Patriots Inactives

CB Stephon Gilmore

WR N'Keal Harry

TE Dalton Keene

RB J.J. Taylor

DL Lawrence Guy

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

QB Brian Hoyer

New York Jets Inactives

QB James Morgan

K Sam Ficken

QB Sam Darnold

WR Vyncint Smith

LB Blake Cashman

OL Cameron Clark

DL Quinnen Williams

