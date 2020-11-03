Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Kudos to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman and doing the unthinkable and questioning Sean Payton's late-game clock management. The Saints had a first down at the Bears 11 with 1:40 to go in overtime and Chicago had just one timeout left. Instead of having Drew Brees take a knee and run the clock down, he opted to kick the game-winning field goal on first down, even after a delay of game penalty pushed it back to the 16. That left the possibility of a Wil Lutz miss (he'd already missed from 27) leaving the Bears time to go down the field for the win. Buck and Aikman called him out immediately, wondering why Payton was in such a rush. It's not the first time Payton botched such a situation. Everyone remembers the 2018 NFC title game when the refs allowed a blatant pass interference penalty against the Rams to go uncalled, before the Rams eventually won in overtime. But had Payton run the ball on second and third down, allowing the clock to drain, the Saints could have won on the field goal because the Rams wouldn't have had time to tie the game. By throwing twice, both falling incomplete, the second of which resulted in the missed PI call, Payton gave the Rams life. Had Lutz missed in Chicago, he would have done the same for the Bears. … So, last week I credited Tennessee's toughness following a loss to the undefeated Steelers. This week they repay me by laying an egg in Cincinnati. That's a bad loss for a team that expects to be in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, and honestly they were outplayed virtually from start to finish. The Titans are allowed a stinker and will remain in the hunt with the Colts in the AGC South, but more was expected of Mike Vrabel's team coming off a loss. … Back to Miami, after watching Flores' defense dominate Sean McVay's offense on Sunday perhaps he should have received much more credit for the performance the Patriots defense put forth in the Super Bowl win over the Rams. In both games Flores had all the answers.