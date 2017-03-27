Weekend roundup: A new dad, two legends and DJ Gronk

The offseason allows for players to catch up on family time, to see friends and to create new memories. This past weekend was one filled with fun for your Patriots, including milestone family moments, new hobbies and catching up with legendary friends.
A few of Patriots in particular had standout moments this weekend.
Joining Devin McCourty and his wife in the world of first time parents are Chris Hogan and his fiancée Ashley. Chris and Ashley welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, into their family this weekend, and Chris shared a photo of Patriots Nation's newest Lil' Pats to his Instagram over the weekend.
The knit hats look great, but we can't wait to see the twins rock Patriots gear come the fall.
While Chris began to settle into the role of dad, Malcolm Mitchell tried out a new job, too: honorary captain. With the Lombardi Trophy in hand, Malcolm donned a Revs jersey for the team's home opener on Saturday. He was introduced to a roaring home crowd and cheered on the Revs to a 5-2 victory over Minnesota United FC.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSEpjMnhP6i/?taken-by=money_mitch26
It was all soccer back in Foxborough, but Coach Bill Belichick briefly turned the dial to baseball. Coach Belichick paid a visit to the Arizona Diamondbacks training camp and caught up with his friend, Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. The two legends paused for a photo, and we even got to see a classic Coach Belichick smile.
Meanwhile, Gronk was doing what Gronk does best: being the life of the party. Alongside DJs Steve Aoki and Marshemllo, Gronk was able to try his hand in the spotlight. From the looks of it in a photo posted to Instagram, he nailed it.
Here's to all kinds of adventures to fill the coming offseason weekends.