Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 26 - 10:40 AM

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Saints

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Weekend roundup: A new dad, two legends and DJ Gronk

Mar 27, 2017 at 10:51 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The offseason allows for players to catch up on family time, to see friends and to create new memories. This past weekend was one filled with fun for your Patriots, including milestone family moments, new hobbies and catching up with legendary friends. 

A few of Patriots in particular had standout moments this weekend.

Joining Devin McCourty and his wife in the world of first time parents are Chris Hogan and his fiancée Ashley. Chris and Ashley welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, into their family this weekend, and Chris shared a photo of Patriots Nation's newest Lil' Pats to his Instagram over the weekend. 

The knit hats look great, but we can't wait to see the twins rock Patriots gear come the fall. 

While Chris began to settle into the role of dad, Malcolm Mitchell tried out a new job, too: honorary captain. With the Lombardi Trophy in hand, Malcolm donned a Revs jersey for the team's home opener on Saturday. He was introduced to a roaring home crowd and cheered on the Revs to a 5-2 victory over Minnesota United FC.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSEpjMnhP6i/?taken-by=money_mitch26

It was all soccer back in Foxborough, but Coach Bill Belichick briefly turned the dial to baseball. Coach Belichick paid a visit to the Arizona Diamondbacks training camp and caught up with his friend, Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. The two legends paused for a photo, and we even got to see a classic Coach Belichick smile. 

Meanwhile, Gronk was doing what Gronk does best: being the life of the party. Alongside DJs Steve Aoki and Marshemllo, Gronk was able to try his hand in the spotlight. From the looks of it in a photo posted to Instagram, he nailed it. 

Learning from some of da best @marshmellomusic & @steveaoki 🎂

A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on

Here's to all kinds of adventures to fill the coming offseason weekends. 

RELATED LINKS

Gronk is an expert WWE hype man

Malcolm Mitchell shows students the magic of reading

50 celebrities who follow the Patriots on Instagram

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
news

Patriots react to Damien Harris's electric touchdown run

Damien Harris and his teammates react to his electric 26-yard touchdown run. 
news

Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

In his weekly media availability, Mac Jones explained how focusing on breathing calms him in-game. 
news

Davon Godchaux dedicated to giving back to Louisiana hometown and in his new NFL city 

Davon Godchaux hosted his first event in Boston and is running a fundraiser to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in his Louisiana hometown. 
news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Patriots teammates have fun trash talking in 'Family Feud' style charity event. 
news

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones threw his first touchdown pass in the NFL on Sunday, but he wasn't looking for a souvenir. 
news

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

The Mayor of Flavortown weighs in on the start of the NFL season. 
news

Lawrence Guy shares tips for a plant-based diet with 'GQ'

Lawrence Guy says gradually adding more plant-based options into his diet was the key to his vegan success.
news

Kraft Family Foundation gives grant to Boston Cathedral High School's football program 

The Kraft Family Foundation grant will support the South End prep school's football program. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/24

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: New Orleans Saints Preview, Adrian Phillips One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Jets and preview the upcoming battle against the Saints in Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Adrian Phillips.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and previewing the Saints

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 2 victory against the New York Jets and preview their upcoming matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots All Access: Saints Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with running back James White to discuss this week's home matchup against New Orleans. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Saints on the Belestrator. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Matt Judon 9/24: 'We've got to harass Winston on every snap'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Jakob Johnson 9/24: 'You can really feel the energy on gameday'

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski on the Saints 9/24: 'We've got our hands full this week'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising