Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 12 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 15 - 11:55 PM

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

What we learned from James White's first interview after Patriots legend announces retirement

The Super Bowl hero appeared on the NFL Network show Friday, one day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Here's what we learned.

Aug 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

James White.PDC
Eric J. Adler

James White has given his first media interview after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The former New England Patriots running back announced Thursday that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life after an impeccable 8-year career. He spoke candidly to the hosts of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" -- including former teammate Jason McCourty -- to discuss his decision, get a little nostalgic, and share what's next.

Here's what we learned from Friday morning's show:

White shared how he was feeling down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons, and while there may have been some doubt, he wasn't going out like that.

On Feb. 5, 2017, White all but cemented a future place in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

The numbers sound even more absurd looking back, but in what became one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, White had 14 catches for 110 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown, 29 yards carried, two rushing touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion to lift the Patriots to victory in overtime.

Even Tom Brady knew White was the should-have-been Super Bowl MVP after that game, implied when the quarterback gave his trusty running back the Chevrolet Colorado that Brady had been awarded himself. Unsurprisingly, White tried to pass the shine on to Dont'a Hightower instead.

"I mean, you definitely feel like it's over -- that's for sure," White said. "But for me that was my first opportunity to play in the Super Bowl and I definitely didn't want to go out like that. I just wanted to do whatever I could to fight, scratch, and claw to help us get back into the football game. Obviously, it wasn't just my play that got us back into it, but I wanted to do whatever I could to scratch and claw to get us back in it. It took a lot of big plays. We just kept getting closer and closer, and I think once Dont'a made that strip sack that really put us over the hump. We got this."

Spending his entire career with the Patriots after the team drafted him in 2014, White explained why he was such a good fit in New England.

White's teammates aren't using clichés when they look for adjectives to describe him. Dependable, reliable, humble, better person than football player -- all these things are true about the silent leader.

As he revealed, that's what he set out to be for his team and coaches when he got his opportunity. White believes that it's what made New England such a great fit for him.

"I think it was great because when we walked in the door you see those signs," White said. "Do your job. Put your team first. Those are things that I've always been about. I've never been a "me" guy -- I've always been about helping the team win football games and it was the perfect fit for me. Obviously, my first year, I didn't really get the opportunity to play, but I saw those veteran guys and all that hard work they put in to make it to a Super Bowl my rookie year and win it. I was itching to be out there my rookie year, didn't get the opportunity, but that next year, I want to do whatever I could to get out there and contribute and I ended up getting my opportunity and I just wanted to take it and run with it."

When it comes to the Patriots offense, and play calling, White wants everyone to "just let them work."

There's a lot of discussion about who is going to call the Patriots' plays this season with no official offensive coordinator named. White thinks the panic is premature and that it will all work itself out.

"I think a lot of people are kind of rushing to judgment when it comes to all that," White said. "Bill has coached a lot of football, Matty P (Patricia) has coached a lot of football, so has Joe Judge. I think you got to let those guys work. A lot of coaches coach a lot of different positions before they end up being the offensive coordinator -- they can coach on the defensive side of the ball at first. I think a lot of people really realize that a lot of coaches coach a lot of different positions before they get their, quote unquote, main job. We got to let those guys work. There's a lot of talent on that offense from the quarterback position, offensive line, tight ends, running backs, receivers -- we're very deep at the receiver position. So I think that Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and Bill Belichick are putting those guys in the right position to be successful. I think Patriots fans will be happy with the product that they put out there this year."

Last, and definitely not least, it turns out White has a pretty solid Bill Belichick impression. This story about the coach from White's rookie year alone was worth watching the entire segment.

"My favorite Belichick moment is about myself," James said. "My rookie year I was having an alright training camp, or whatever. Got a rep, a run the previous play, ran down the field, and I didn't know I had the next rep so I was pretty gassed. I jogged back to the huddle. I got another handoff. I tried to bounce it outside and Brandon Browner knocked me off my feet. I went and finished the rep, jogged back to the huddle, and Coach Belichick was like, 'Come here, White. Come here, White. The bigger they are, the harder they hit.' I was like, 'What?' "

Related Content

news

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

Construction is underway at Gillette Stadium, but it won't cause any major disruptions on gameday. Here's what to expect for fans ahead of the 2022 NFL Season.

news

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Jack Berringer couldn't believe his luck when Devin McCourty gave him one of his cleats after practice.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

The Patriots defensive lineman shined in his rookie season, and if Training Camp is any indication, it will be more of the same in year two.

news

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

The second-year Patriot is a huge foodie, from traditional Nigerian dishes he grew up with to the wide variety of eats he can walk to from the Boston Seaport.

news

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

The Patriots coach is excited for New England Patriots fans to experience one of the greatest events in all of sports.

news

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

The NFL journeyman is having a solid showing at Training Camp in New England. Now get to know him off the field.

news

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

The Celtics legend's impact was felt well beyond basketball and the city of Boston.

news

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Ben Lepper brought the energy when he announced Tyquan Thornton's name at the 2022 NFL Draft. That moment came full circle for the two at training camp Friday.

news

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Grayson Murphy may only be in kindergarten, but he's a seasoned pro when it comes to getting a players attention at training camp.

news

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

After two long years, New England fans finally were back to take in the sights and sounds of Patriots

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What we learned from James White's first interview after Patriots legend announces retirement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/12

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/12: "I wouldn't rule anything in or out for anybody"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Boston Renegades visit Gillette Stadium

In celebration of their fourth straight Women's Football Alliance championship earlier this summer, Robert Kraft hosted the Boston Renegades at the Patriots preseason opener. The team toured the trophy room, took in pregame warmups from the game field, and received a standing ovation from the Gillette Stadium crowd.

Bill Belichick 8/11: "The players responded well to the competition"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-23 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Press Pass: Players discuss Preseason Opener

Patriots players Myles Bryant, Tre Nixon, Cole Strange, and more address the media on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Matthew Slater on James White 8/11: "He's a true Patriot, but a better human being"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 8/11: "It's a game of inches"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-23 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising