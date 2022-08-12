What we learned from James White's first interview after Patriots legend announces retirement

"I think it was great because when we walked in the door you see those signs," White said. "Do your job. Put your team first. Those are things that I've always been about. I've never been a "me" guy -- I've always been about helping the team win football games and it was the perfect fit for me. Obviously, my first year, I didn't really get the opportunity to play, but I saw those veteran guys and all that hard work they put in to make it to a Super Bowl my rookie year and win it. I was itching to be out there my rookie year, didn't get the opportunity, but that next year, I want to do whatever I could to get out there and contribute and I ended up getting my opportunity and I just wanted to take it and run with it."