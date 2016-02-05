Official website of the New England Patriots

When Gronk met Grumpy Cat

The two came face-to-face at Radio Row in San Francisco.

Feb 05, 2016 at 07:55 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

Two icons got to meet this week when Rob Gronkowski came face-to-face with Grumpy Cat.

In San Francisco for Super Bowl week festivities, Gronk cozied up with Grumpy Cat while at Radio Row on Thursday. Of course, he's no stranger to** posing for photos with cats **and was all smiles when he met the frowning feline. 

20160205-gronkgrumpycat.jpg

The meeting was just one of many appearances for the Patriots tight end this week. While **TB12 was in Michigan** and **JE11 in New York**, Gronk hung out with Katie Nolan, tried his best to down some super spicy buffalo wings and had fun at the NFL Experience. 

https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloWildWings/videos/10153831723060900/

[embedcode:926]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

