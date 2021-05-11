White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 11, 2021
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

In an offseason littered with splashy free agency moves, the Patriots bringing back James White was one that flew under the radar for many but was every bit as important as those that garnered all the headlines. White's importance to the team is almost impossible to quantify as a three-time captain and key on-field contributor who remains one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, while also being one of the locker tone-setters.

"Free agency is really strange, honestly, day-to-day everything changes a little bit," said White on Tuesday about his experience in free agency. "It's a lot of worrying what's gonna be next and where are you going to be at next. Obviously, the Patriots were in the mix the whole time and it's good to be back, to get back with these guys, just find a way to improve and it starts now."

2020 was a challenging season for everyone, but no one more so than White, whose parents were in a car crash early in the season that took the life of his father. White said on Tuesday that his mother continues to make progress in her recovery. But that recovery might've enjoyed a nice boost last weekend when White delighted his mother by finishing his degree at Wisconsin, graduating after undertaking his final courses in secret in what was originally an effort to surprise his parents before tragedy struck.

That, along with some significant changes by the Patriots, helped put a firm end to 2020 and its challenges.

While his position group didn't undergo a total overhaul, Rex Burkhead's departure and rookie fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson's arrival will give the room a new feel, but expectations remain the same. The Patriots have once again composed a talented backfield that presents a variety of problems for opposing defenses.

