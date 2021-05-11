White, Patriots looking to bounce back

In an offseason littered with splashy free agency moves, the Patriots bringing back James White was one that flew under the radar for many but was every bit as important as those that garnered all the headlines. White's importance to the team is almost impossible to quantify as a three-time captain and key on-field contributor who remains one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, while also being one of the locker tone-setters.

"Free agency is really strange, honestly, day-to-day everything changes a little bit," said White on Tuesday about his experience in free agency. "It's a lot of worrying what's gonna be next and where are you going to be at next. Obviously, the Patriots were in the mix the whole time and it's good to be back, to get back with these guys, just find a way to improve and it starts now."