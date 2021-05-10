Official website of the New England Patriots

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin 

May 10, 2021 at 12:04 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

white pdc

It's been seven years since James White last played a snap for the University fo Wisconsin, but no matter how long it has been, White knew he had one thing left to do -- finish his degree.

And this weekend, White did just that, graduating from University of Wisconsin with a degree in Life Sciences Communication. White wasn't in attendance for the graduation ceremony, but it is, without a doubt, a moment worth celebrating.

Throughout his life, education has been a priority, and the bar was set by his parents, Tyrone and LIsa. White grew up watching his father study for police exams, he told UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas, and the emphasis on learning, hard work and persistence stuck with him.

"Education was always the most important thing that starts the foundation for your work ethic. If you work hard at school, you'd most likely work hard in anything you cared about," he said. "So, they always stressed how education will set up your future."

With his parents encouraging him to take classes during the offseason to finish up his degree, White decided to do it in secret. The goal was to surprise them when he finished this spring.

However, tragedy struck last September when White's father, Tyrone, died in a car accident. Though White wasn't able to share this moment with his father, he knows he would be proud of him.

"I know he'd be extremely proud," White said. "Going into college that was one of my goals besides trying to make it in the NFL. It was to graduate, and now that I've gotten it done, it's definitely a blessing."

In this vein, White and his wife, Diana, started their own Sweet Feet Foundation this offseason, putting an emphasis on education just like his parents did all his life. The Sweet Feet Foundation offers both academic and athletic scholarships to help provide financial support to students who need it.

White isn't the only Patriots player to recently complete his college courses. Joejuan Williams received his diploma from Vanderbilt University on May 2 after finishing his degree in sociology in 2020. The ceremony was pushed back a year due to the pandemic, but Williams said it was worth the wait.

