Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Thu Sep 23 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/20: 'It was a giant team effort'

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

Wife of Brett Favre diagnosed with breast cancer

Oct 26, 2004 at 05:00 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) _ The wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was diagnosed with breast cancer, yet more bad news in a year full of heartache for the family.

Deanna Favre was recently released from Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York after undergoing a lumpectomy, Bonita Favre, the quarterback's mother, told The Sun Herald on Monday.

Deanna Farve will undergo chemotherapy treatments which could last up to five months and is expected to make a full recovery, Bonita Favre said.

The Packers had no comment on the matter, and Brett Favre was unavailable Tuesday. He usually addresses the media on Wednesdays.

It has been a difficult year for the Favre family. In December, Brett's father, Irvin, died from a heart attack. Deanna's brother, Casey Tynes, 24, was killed three weeks ago in an ATV accident on Brett Favre's property near his home in Oak Grove.

Favre was told about his wife's cancer on Oct. 14 and he left practice to be with his family for a day before the Packers' game against Detroit on Oct. 17.

Brett was relieved to learn that the situation is not as bad as it could have been,'' Deanna's brother-in-law, Scott Favre said.We think that they got (all of the cancer) out.''

Deanna Favre runs the Brett Favre Fourward Foundation, which has raised more than $1 million for disadvantaged or disabled children in Wisconsin and Mississippi.

The family has been through a great deal and we will get through this,'' Bonita Favre said.We would like to thank everyone for the prayers and support. We're a strong family and with the help of the Lord, we'll get through this.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Through two games, rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has gotten off to a solid start, but making improvement and progress continues to be the goal.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference from Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/22

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater on Alvin Kamara 9/23: 'He can do it all. He is a great, great player'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

James White on Saints 9/23: 'We are going to be challenged in all three phases'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

David Andrews on Mac Jones 9/22: 'You have to build confidence in yourself and with each other and that's what he's doing'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Shaq Mason on field goals 9/22: 'When you're in the red zone you want the touchdown, but points are points'

Patriots guard Shaq Mason addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Devin McCourty on the Saints 9/22: 'They're going to be ready to go'

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising