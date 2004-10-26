Wife of Brett Favre diagnosed with breast cancer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) _ The wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was diagnosed with breast cancer, yet more bad news in a year full of heartache for the family.

Deanna Favre was recently released from Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York after undergoing a lumpectomy, Bonita Favre, the quarterback's mother, told The Sun Herald on Monday.

Deanna Farve will undergo chemotherapy treatments which could last up to five months and is expected to make a full recovery, Bonita Favre said.

The Packers had no comment on the matter, and Brett Favre was unavailable Tuesday. He usually addresses the media on Wednesdays.

It has been a difficult year for the Favre family. In December, Brett's father, Irvin, died from a heart attack. Deanna's brother, Casey Tynes, 24, was killed three weeks ago in an ATV accident on Brett Favre's property near his home in Oak Grove.

Favre was told about his wife's cancer on Oct. 14 and he left practice to be with his family for a day before the Packers' game against Detroit on Oct. 17.

Brett was relieved to learn that the situation is not as bad as it could have been,'' Deanna's brother-in-law, Scott Favre said. We think that they got (all of the cancer) out.''

Deanna Favre runs the Brett Favre Fourward Foundation, which has raised more than $1 million for disadvantaged or disabled children in Wisconsin and Mississippi.