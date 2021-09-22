Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 2022 modern-era nominees on Wednesday and a collection of former Patriots players made the list, including first-time nominee Vince Wilfork. Wilfork played 11 seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls and being selected as an AP All-Pro once to go with five Pro Bowl appearances.

Richard Seymour, a finalist for the Hall of Fame in each of the last three seasons is also once again nominated.

Other former Patriots who spent multiple seasons in New England to make the nominee list include:

Corey Dillon

Wes Welker

Ben Coates

Logan Mankins

Troy Brown

Tedy Bruschi

Willie McGinest

Rodney Harrison

Asante Samuel

Jeff Feagles

Nominees who were limited contributors in short stints in New England include:

Brian Waters

Steven Jackson

Fred Taylor

Chad Johnson

Adrian Wilson