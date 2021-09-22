Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 2022 modern-era nominees on Wednesday and a collection of former Patriots players made the list, including first-time nominee Vince Wilfork. Wilfork played 11 seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls and being selected as an AP All-Pro once to go with five Pro Bowl appearances.
Richard Seymour, a finalist for the Hall of Fame in each of the last three seasons is also once again nominated.
Other former Patriots who spent multiple seasons in New England to make the nominee list include:
- Corey Dillon
- Wes Welker
- Ben Coates
- Logan Mankins
- Troy Brown
- Tedy Bruschi
- Willie McGinest
- Rodney Harrison
- Asante Samuel
- Jeff Feagles
Nominees who were limited contributors in short stints in New England include:
- Brian Waters
- Steven Jackson
- Fred Taylor
- Chad Johnson
- Adrian Wilson
The selection committee will meet prior to the Super Bowl to narrow the list down to 18 finalists. The class of 2022 will be enshrined in August 2022.