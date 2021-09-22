Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 22 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/20: 'It was a giant team effort'

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Sep 22, 2021 at 02:24 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pro-football-hof-nominations-class-2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 2022 modern-era nominees on Wednesday and a collection of former Patriots players made the list, including first-time nominee Vince Wilfork. Wilfork played 11 seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls and being selected as an AP All-Pro once to go with five Pro Bowl appearances.

Richard Seymour, a finalist for the Hall of Fame in each of the last three seasons is also once again nominated.

Other former Patriots who spent multiple seasons in New England to make the nominee list include:

  • Corey Dillon
  • Wes Welker
  • Ben Coates
  • Logan Mankins
  • Troy Brown
  • Tedy Bruschi
  • Willie McGinest
  • Rodney Harrison
  • Asante Samuel
  • Jeff Feagles

Nominees who were limited contributors in short stints in New England include:

  • Brian Waters
  • Steven Jackson
  • Fred Taylor
  • Chad Johnson
  • Adrian Wilson

The selection committee will meet prior to the Super Bowl to narrow the list down to 18 finalists. The class of 2022 will be enshrined in August 2022.

Related Content

news

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
news

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.
news

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

The offense has struggled to put points on the board in the red zone early in the season.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

Patriots fans want to know how the offense can reach a new level with Mac Jones and are expressing their concerns about some areas of the team that haven't quite lived up to expectations yet.
news

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 2 visit to the New York Jets.
news

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Van Noy out, but Jonnu Smith in

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 2.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 2 meeting with the Jets in New York.
news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

ESPN's report regarding San Francisco's interest in Mac Jones may have missed the point.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

In this week's mailbag, questions about the Patriots' immediate future following the Week 1 loss to Miami.
news

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots regular season opener versus Miami, from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 1.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

David Andrews on Mac Jones 9/22: 'You have to build confidence in yourself and with each other and that's what he's doing'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Shaq Mason on field goals 9/22: 'When you're in the red zone you want the touchdown, but points are points'

Patriots guard Shaq Mason addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Devin McCourty on the Saints 9/22: 'They're going to be ready to go'

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New Orleans Saints Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, and Cameron Jordan on the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, September 24th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Adrian Phillips on JC Jackson 9/22: 'Every squirrel finds a nut but the nuts find him, he's a ball magnet'

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising