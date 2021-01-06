Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Richard Seymour was named a finalist to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third-straight year, giving the Patriots three-time champ another shot at having his bust in Canton.

Seymour was instrumental as a rookie during the Patriots first Super Bowl one, making one of the most memorable, but often forgotten, plays in New England history. He'd go on to anchor the defensive line through four Super Bowl trips and was a dominant force in each of his eight seasons with the team.

Once again the big defensive lineman will face tough competition for enshrinement, with former foes Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt atop the list.