Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Jan 05, 2021 at 08:04 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-richard-seymour-bill-belichick-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

Richard Seymour was named a finalist to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third-straight year, giving the Patriots three-time champ another shot at having his bust in Canton.

Seymour was instrumental as a rookie during the Patriots first Super Bowl one, making one of the most memorable, but often forgotten, plays in New England history. He'd go on to anchor the defensive line through four Super Bowl trips and was a dominant force in each of his eight seasons with the team.

Once again the big defensive lineman will face tough competition for enshrinement, with former foes Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt atop the list.

Last season, Seymour was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and now will again look to add to his jacket collection.

