Xaverian Brothers High School's Charlie Stevenson named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Foxborough, Mass. – Xaverian Brothers High School's Charlie Stevenson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week, after his team shut out Brockton, 35-0, to capture their third-straight Division 1 South title. The win also set a school record for the Hawks, marking their 22nd consecutive victory. The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Xaverian Brothers High School's football program in Coach Stevenson's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Stevenson and his team on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Xaverian Brothers High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 20th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"Congratulations to Coach Charlie Stevenson, Xaverian Brothers High School and their football team," Tippett said. "The Hawks defense has been particularly outstanding throughout the 2015 season. Their impressive playoff victory over Brockton marks the team's sixth shutout of the season. For their hard work and dedication, the Patriots would like to reward Coach Stevenson and his team with a donation to the football program and we wish them the best of luck in the future."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

This is the fifth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. This year is also the fifth year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.