12 Tom Brady Firsts

3. First Win – 2001 Week 3 vs. Colts

Brady would also get the first QB win of his career in that first start against the Colts as the firsts began to fall quickly by the wayside after he took command of the team. This win was more about the defense and special teams, but against one of the most heralded young quarterbacks in the game, Brady showed early signs of helping his team post wins against a favored opponent. The Colts were favored by 11.5 points and lost 44-13.

4. First Touchdown Throw – 2001 Week 5 vs. Chargers

Two weeks later, Brady would get touchdown passes number one (to Terry Glenn) and two (to Jermaine Wiggins) while throwing for a whopping 364 yards against the Chargers in an overtime win. For his career, Brady threw 649 total touchdown passes, including 541 with the Patriots.

5. First 4th Quarter Comeback/First OT Win – 2001 vs. Chargers

The overtime win over the Chargers was a coming-out party in more ways than one for Brady, as his clutch play at the end of the game showed he could be at his best with the game on the line. Brady led scoring drives on each of New England's final three possessions, including a 60-yard touchdown drive with time running out to tie the game. Then in overtime, he led a 51-yard game-winning field goal drive. 4th-quarter comebacks and overtime wins were commonplace in Brady's career and he got both of those firsts in the same game.

6. First QB Sneak – 2001 Week 8 at Falcons

There wasn't much fanfare when Brady converted a 3rd-and-1 late in the first quarter against the Falcons with a quarterback sneak, but it was the start of an incredibly successful element of Brady repertoire over the course of his career. During his Patriots career, Brady had 158 quarterback sneaks, far surpassing every other quarterback over the 2001-2020 time frame.

7. First Reception – 2001 Week 15 vs. Dolphins