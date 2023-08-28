Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Thyrick Pitts will not go down on 23-yard catch and run

Can't-Miss Play: Calvin Munson vacuums in Malik Willis' pass in otherworldly fashion

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Counting Down Tom Brady's Top 12 Patriots Moments 

Patriots Unfiltered's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault will reveal their Top 12 moments of Tom Brady's Patriots career in a video highlighting his best performances.

Aug 28, 2023 at 04:01 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

brady-2019-eja-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

What are the greatest Top 12 moments of Tom Brady's Patriots career? To kick off the lead-up to Brady's return to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Patriots Unfiltered's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault will reveal their choices for the Top 12 in a new video that will be released on Wednesday, August 30 at 3pm EST on Patriots Facebook and YouTube.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and while those championship runs occupy many of the slots on the list, there are plenty of other games that stood out during his 20-year career with the team. Clutch playoff wins, dominating offensive performances and some of the greatest back-and-forth games in NFL history all find themselves with a place in the Top 12, with other deserving moments just missing out.

Perillo and Dussault take fans through their top 12 moments, offering their firsthand insight paired with never-before-seen highlights and classic game sounds as each performance and its place in football history are thoroughly dissected. Here are 16 moments that were among those considered, ordered here by year.

Tom Brady passes against the Raiders in the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff Game also known as the "Snow Bowl".
Photo by David Silverman
Tom Brady passes against the Raiders in the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff Game also known as the "Snow Bowl".

1. 2001 – The Snow Bowl vs. Raiders

2. 2001 – Super Bowl 36 vs. Rams

brady-miami-20023-ds
Photo by David Silverman

3. 2003 – Miami Overtime Win

4. 2003 – Super Bowl 38 vs. Panthers

tb12-sb39-wm-ds
Photo by David Silverman

5. 2004 – Super Bowl 39 vs. Eagles

6. 2006 – AFC Divisional vs. Chargers

7. 2007 – Week 17 at Giants

8. 2009 – Week 6 vs. Titans

9. 2011 – AFC Championship vs. Ravens

10. 2013 – Week 6 vs. Saints

11. 2014 – AFC Divisional vs. Ravens

12. 2014 – Super Bowl 49 vs. Seahawks

Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots Super Bowl 51 win.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots Super Bowl 51 win.

13. 2016 – Super Bowl 51 vs. Falcons

14. 2017 – AFC Championship vs. Jaguars

15. 2018 – AFC Championship vs. Chiefs

16. 2018 – Super Bowl 53 vs. Rams

Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots Super Bowl 36 win.
Photo by Marc Masse
Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots Super Bowl 36 win.

What does your Top 12 look like and what is the number one Tom Brady Patriots moment? Let us know in the comments below.

Tune in on Wednesday for the full video to find out what the PU crew thinks.

brady-sb-rings-ds
Photo by David Silverman

