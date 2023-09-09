Tom Brady's Return Content Round-up

Tom Brady will make his post-retirement return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday as the Patriots take on the Eagles and in the two weeks of lead up we've been pumping out some great throwback content of Brady. We dug deep into the archives to find some great pieces on Brady during his rookie season and as he was thrust into the starting spotlight, but we've also included some retrospectives on his career and how it all stacks up now that it's come to its completion.