13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Apr 15, 2021 at 07:50 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

OneBostonDay_Web

Each year, One Boston Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the country and world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. During these unprecedented times, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever. The Kraft family and New England Patriots encourage you to commemorate this day by safely participating in random acts of kindness, including those listed below. For other ways to participate, visit https://www.onebostonday.org/

1. Protect yourself and others from COVID-19: Wear a mask in public, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, wash your hands, get tested regularly, and get vaccinated when it is your turn!

2. Thank the first responders, medical professionals, school teachers and staff, grocery store workers, transit workers and other frontline workers in your life. (Post to social media using #OneBostonDay or make a sign to hang in your window!)

011321-VaccineArrival_Adler301
Eric J. Adler

3. Donate to, or volunteer for, an organization working on food access. Support small businesses and local restaurants.

Food 4 Vets: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa8ad23a2f8ce9-foxboro2

Women's Lunch Place: https://womenslunchplace.org/volunteer

4. Donate pet supplies through the Boston Animal Care and Control Shelter wish list.

Animal Rescue League of Boston: https://www.arlboston.org/get-involved/wishlist/

5. Call an older member of your family or neighborhood to check in and offer them assistance.

6. Sign up as a volunteer for Commonwealth of Massachusetts COVID-19 response efforts.

7. Support local artists and arts organizations. Consider buying local artwork, attending a virtual concert or art class, following and sharing local artists' work on social media, hiring artists to do creative work or snapping a photo of your favorite public art!

Artists for Humanity: https://afhboston.org/

8. If you're healthy and feeling well, make an appointment to donate blood.

Kraft Family Blood Donor Center: https://www.brighamandwomens.org/patients-and-families/blood-donation/blood-donation-center

9. Sign up for a Love Your Block neighborhood clean-up event. Show some love to your favorite New England location!

Foxborough Clean-Up Day is coming soon!

10. Make a donation to your favorite museum, post a photo on social media of your favorite New England tourist attraction, visit virtually or in-person (following applicable safety protocols).

Patriots Hall of Fame: https://www.patriotshalloffame.com/

11. Thank a veteran for their service with a card! The Office of Veterans Services will make sure your card gets to a veteran.

12. Support a Boston Marathon runner running for a cause this Fall.

13. Show kindness to yourself and practice self-care. Take a mental health break and go for a stroll in a park, curl up with a book from your local library, or sign up for a free fitness class!

Read Between the Lines: https://www.patriots.com/community/rbtl-patriots-read

Virtual Workout Series: https://playfootball.nfl.com/nfl-way-to-play/virtual-workout-series/

Come up with your own idea to spread kindness on #OneBostonDay!

