13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Each year, One Boston Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the country and world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. During these unprecedented times, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever. The Kraft family and New England Patriots encourage you to commemorate this day by safely participating in random acts of kindness, including those listed below. For other ways to participate, visit https://www.onebostonday.org/