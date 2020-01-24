Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

15 players with Patriots potential at Senior Bowl

Jan 24, 2020 at 01:55 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

From left to right: Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) and Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser).

The Senior Bowl is under way this week in Mobile, Alabama, putting some of this year's best draft prospects on display for all the see and study. In recent history the Patriots haven't been able to send a full contingent of coaches to the week of practices and Saturday game, but this year the Senior Bowl will have their full attention, with even Bill Belichick in attendance.

With the Patriots team needs and parameters in mind, here's a list of 15 prospects to keep an eye on.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: No matter what happens with Tom Brady, the Patriots will be in the market for a quarterback in the draft, but with a good performance in Mobile, Jordan Love could find his value hit the top half of the first round. Love is athletic with a good release but will need some developmental work after a season that saw a lot of turnover around him. He's the only top QB options that might potentially be available at 23rd overall.

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado: Montez has NFL size (6'5", 230) and good pocket presence with the ability to deliver the ball on short and intermediate routes. He'll need to develop his processing speed and deep ball accuracy. More of a developmental prospect than Love, Montez could find himself in the Patriots draft range on Day 2.

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Possibly the best prospect in Mobile this week, Kinlaw is a dominant upfield defender who also has the size to two-gap as the Patriots often ask of their defensive lineman. At 6'6" and 310 pounds, Kinlaw could be a movable chess piece for a defensive front that needs reinforcements. He won't last long on Day 1 and a good performance this week could push him even higher.

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama: Davis is an inch taller than Kinlaw and could be a more realistic option for the Patriots later in the draft due to inconsistency and less versatility. Still, he has an impressive get off and would be a mountainous and powerful addition along the line and could handle a number of roles. Bill Belichick's connection to Nick Saban could be a factor as well.

Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama: With Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins set for free agency, the Patriots could have a big need for an outside linebacker and Lewis has all the dimensions the Patriots look for. Long-armed and explosive, Lewis can get after the quarterback and did it in the best conference in college football.

Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin: A lower-round option at outside linebacker, Baun is athletic but lighter than the Patriots usually like, although they could transition to that direction to add more speed to the edge of their defense. What Baun lacks in size he makes up for quickness, smarts and versatility.

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland St: A mid-to-low round option at tight end, Taumoepeau played all over Portland State's offense and led all tight ends in the country in yards-per-catch in 2018 at 20.7. Simply put, he can block and catch. The Patriots love versatility on offense and could've used more of it in 2019, which could make him a useful tool to incorporate if he can make the jump to the NFL level. The week in Mobile should give us a good idea how he stacks up.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

