15 players with Patriots potential at Senior Bowl

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: No matter what happens with Tom Brady, the Patriots will be in the market for a quarterback in the draft, but with a good performance in Mobile, Jordan Love could find his value hit the top half of the first round. Love is athletic with a good release but will need some developmental work after a season that saw a lot of turnover around him. He's the only top QB options that might potentially be available at 23rd overall.

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado: Montez has NFL size (6'5", 230) and good pocket presence with the ability to deliver the ball on short and intermediate routes. He'll need to develop his processing speed and deep ball accuracy. More of a developmental prospect than Love, Montez could find himself in the Patriots draft range on Day 2.

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: Possibly the best prospect in Mobile this week, Kinlaw is a dominant upfield defender who also has the size to two-gap as the Patriots often ask of their defensive lineman. At 6'6" and 310 pounds, Kinlaw could be a movable chess piece for a defensive front that needs reinforcements. He won't last long on Day 1 and a good performance this week could push him even higher.

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama: Davis is an inch taller than Kinlaw and could be a more realistic option for the Patriots later in the draft due to inconsistency and less versatility. Still, he has an impressive get off and would be a mountainous and powerful addition along the line and could handle a number of roles. Bill Belichick's connection to Nick Saban could be a factor as well.

Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama: With Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins set for free agency, the Patriots could have a big need for an outside linebacker and Lewis has all the dimensions the Patriots look for. Long-armed and explosive, Lewis can get after the quarterback and did it in the best conference in college football.

Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin: A lower-round option at outside linebacker, Baun is athletic but lighter than the Patriots usually like, although they could transition to that direction to add more speed to the edge of their defense. What Baun lacks in size he makes up for quickness, smarts and versatility.